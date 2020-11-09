Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim football manager Lenny Harbinson has stepped down following Saturday's Ulster Championship defeat by Cavan.

An Antrim GAA statement said that Harbinson had informed the county that he "did not wish to extend his three-year contract".

The Saffrons missed out on promotion from Division Four during each of Harbinson's years in charge.

A 2019 qualifier away win over Louth was their best championship result during his time in charge.

However, the Saffrons failed to win an Ulster Championship game during his stint as they suffered defeats to Down, Tyrone and Cavan.

Harbinson's team spurned a glorious opportunity to beat a below-par Cavan last weekend as they missed a host of scoring attempts including a goal chance for Paddy Gallagher early in the second half.

Even with Gallagher's chance - which was saved by Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan - the Saffrons had enough other opportunities to secure a win in Kingspan Breffni but it was not to be.

One could argue that Antrim's failure to secure promotion this year was an even bigger disappointment for Harbinson with his team's hopes of earning a Division Three spot ultimately undone by a shocking 7-11 to 0-7 defeat by Wicklow in Aughrim last month.

Harbinson was the obvious choice to take the Antrim job in late 2017 after a club managerial career which included guiding St Gall's to the All-Ireland Club title in 2010.