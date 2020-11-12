Caolan Mooney helped Down to victory over Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final

Ulster SFC semi-final: Down v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds Date: Sunday, 15 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Down boss Paddy Tally says that "it's really important to us that Caolan Mooney is fit to play, and it's important to Caolan that he's fit to play," ahead of the team's Ulster semi-final against Cavan on Sunday.

Mooney, 27, sustained a fractured skull last December in an incident in Newry and didn't return to action until late July with Rostrevor.

Noting Mooney's "devastating" experience, Tally continued, "I don't think any county could really afford to lose a player like Caolan Mooney.

"Caolan's a sports man. He's always played sport and he's known for sport.

"At such a young age he went off to Australia and played Australian Rules. You don't get those offers at age 16 or 17 unless you really are a supreme athlete.

"For us, Caolan's quite unique. He has that natural ability and it's great for him that he's back playing. It's great that he got a game under his belt at the weekend."

Mooney scored two points against Fermanagh to secure Down's place in the semi-final on Sunday and set up a brilliant second-half goal for the Mournemen with a burst of pace.

Aside from the game's only goal, many critics expressed their disapproval online at the game's lack of scores, particularly in the first half.

'It's going to be cagey on Sunday'

Tally added that the game on Sunday will be similarly "cagey".

"This isn't just an Ulster thing. The game in Munster was the same, Cork and Kerry, who wouldn't be seen as being defensively orientated teams - it was a very low-scoring first half," he told BBC Sport NI.

"You have to take into consideration this was the first game Down has played this season since March, since the league. They were up in Fermanagh's home territory.

"The second half did open up and we saw a better game of football. But it could be the nature of football, particularly this time of year too. It's wet conditions and it does change the way you play the game."

Down were scheduled to play in the Football League when it resumed on17 October against Leitrim, but the game was cancelled as Leitrim didn't travel because of Covid-19 concerns.

'Gearoid McKiernan is an outstanding player'

The Mourne manager appears to have been analysing opponents Cavan closely, noting their physicality and "outstanding" forward, Gearoid McKiernan.

"Cavan had immense success at the U21 level a few years ago. Maybe that hasn't really transpired yet into the senior team, but I think Cavan over the last few years have been building very well.

Tally is wary of the threat posed by Breffni forward Gearoid McKiernan

"They were in an Ulster final last year and now competing in an Ulster semi-final with the backbone of the same team more or less.

"The Cavan team's very settled. You could nearly pick their back six and goalkeeper every day they go out and maybe two midfielders and Gearoid McKiernan at number 11. They have a level of consistency there and they understand each other's role really well.

"They also have a lot of physical size too. Monaghan are a physically strong team and Cavan matched them all over the field."

Predicted underdogs Cavan beat Monaghan 2-15 1-17 to earn their place in Sunday's encounter, with a late free from goalkeeper Raymond Galligan winning it in extra time.

The victor from Sunday's battle will go on to face the winner of Saturday's Donegal v Armagh match in the Ulster Championship final on Sunday 22 November.