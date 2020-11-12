Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday, 14 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

A devastating defeat for Donegal by a rampant Armagh back in the summer of 2010 proved to be a catalyst for change that shaped the next decade of Ulster Championship football.

In a game that ended 2-14 to 0-11, the Orchard County's two goals came from a then 20-year-old Jamie Clarke in the third and eighth minutes of the first half.

The Armagh forward, who had only made his county debut a month earlier, had sealed Donegal's fate and a flurry of media criticism and fan embarrassment ensued for the green-and-golds.

It was after this match that manager John Joe Doherty was sacked and replaced by the u-21's boss Jim McGuinness.

McGuinness then helped secure Donegal their first Ulster Championship title in 19 years and in 2012 famously brought them their first All-Ireland victory since 1992.

In the last nine years, Donegal have been to eight Ulster finals and won five.

Despite McGuinness resigning in 2014 following the team's All-Ireland final loss against Kerry, the Tír Conaill men have still been a force to be reckoned with throughout Ulster football.

Armagh have not been so fortunate. They haven't won an Ulster title since 2008 and have been shown up by Donegal in their last two championship meetings.

McGuinness' side managed a dramatic one-point win over Paul Grimley's Armagh in the 2014 All-Ireland quarter-final.

When both counties switched management in 2015, Donegal still earned a nine-point victory over new boss Kieran McGeeney's Armagh team in that year's Ulster quarter-final.

But sport works in cycles and McGeeney's Armagh squad have slowly but surely been chipping away at the ranks since he took charge five years ago.

Future generations

Crossmaglen's Clarke, now 30, is still a ferocious forward for the Orchard County and his once prodigal mantel is now occupied by the O'Neill brothers, Rian and Oisin.

Both are nephews of All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville and sons to father Gareth, who played for Armagh and Louth.

Star midfielder Jarlath Óg Burns also has a famous father of the same name, who captained Armagh to their first Ulster Championship in sixteen years back in 1999.

With county legend blood running through the team, and the manager himself a victor of Armagh's one and only All-Ireland, winning history could repeat itself for the Orchard County.

Donegal's veterans of the last decade such as Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Ryan McHugh are showing no signs of slowing down though and have intense depth in their squad with young players such as Oisin Gallen and Michael Lynch.

Saturday's battle in Cavan's Breffni Park may see Donegal going in as favourites, but Oisin McConville believes the underdog title could suit Armagh better anyway.

"They went into their last game (against Derry) as overwhelming favourites, they're going into this game as underdogs. I think that's a position they'd feel more comfortable with," said the BBC Sport NI pundit.

"The thing that worries me about Donegal is their strength and depth. The very fact they're able to bring a few quality forwards off the bench, Oisin Gallen and boys like that. That's essentially what gets them over the line.

"I suppose they are the Dublin of Ulster if that makes sense, in that their squad runs that deep it's very difficult to pin down every single outlet that they have."

The victor of Saturday's match will play the winner of Sunday's game between Cavan and Down in the Ulster Championship final on Sunday 22 November.