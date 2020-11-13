Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down perceive Gearoid McKiernan to be Cavan's main attacking threat

Ulster SFC semi-final: Down v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds Date: Sunday, 15 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Down manager Paddy Tally says his side will seek to combat the threat of Gearoid McKiernan in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final, describing the player as "the focal point" of Cavan's attack.

The winners of the game at the Athletic Grounds will face Donegal or Armagh in the provincial final on 22 November.

"It's not often you get a number 11, six foot three or four, who is equally adept at scoring from either side," said Tally.

"He leads the attack very well."

"And then they have that splint in young players too that bring great energy to the team."

Cavan are considered underdogs going into Sunday's game but the Mournemen will not be taking anything for granted against a side which saw off Monaghan at the preliminary round stage.

Although Cavan clinched a dramatic one-point win over the Farney county during extra time, the Breffni side did not put in as convincing a display against Division Four opponents Antrim in the quarter-finals.

Mickey Graham's side did eventually emerge 0-13 to 0-9 victors, but some of the team's usual stand-out performers such as McKiernan did not appear to move into top gear until the second half.

"You can't keep good men down, but you have to try your best to do it," said former Down player, Martin Clarke, now a BBC Sport NI analyst.

"To be fair to McKiernan he pushed on and had a couple of influential moments in the second half, but it's all about containing the top players in the opposition."

'The whole landscape has changed'

Cavan boss Graham previously pointed out the differences both players and fans should take into consideration during this year's championship.

"The times have changed. We have different personnel from we had last year - maybe five, six, seven lads that we don't have this year.

"The whole landscape's changed now. Winter football is about rolling up the sleeves and getting the hands dirty, scrapping for every ball."

Cavan were relegated to Division Three in this year's National Football League, while Down were promoted to Division Two.

Down defeated Fermanagh 1-15 to 0-11 in their Ulster quarter-final.