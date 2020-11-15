Enda McGinley retired from inter-county football in 2011

Tyrone All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley says he has been approached by the Saffrons as they look for a new senior football manager.

McGinley, who managed Derry side Swatragh this year, is among the contenders after Lenny Harbinson quit following Antrim's Ulster SFC exit.

"There has been a discussion and I'm sure there's been discussions with other people," he said.

"It's a big responsibility so it's being weighed up at the minute."

He added: "There has been an approach made but with all jobs of that stature there is a big lifestyle commitment, there's a big assessment of whether you are definitely the right man and if you can pull together the right team to make the most of that opportunity."

The 39-year-old won three All-Ireland titles with the Red Hands but he has a family connection with Antrim as the brother-in-law of Saffrons pair Tomas and Michael McCann.

Ulster exit

Harbinson stepped down following the quarter-final defeat by Cavan as Antrim limped out at the first hurdle again.

The football team has been in the doldrums for many years and they also missed out on promotion from Division Four this year.

However, McGinley sees plenty of potential in Antrim while pointing to the success of the hurling team and the upcoming construction of a revamped Casement Park.

"There is an ongoing thought process that Antrim is a bit of a sleeping giant, that's there maybe more potential there. There are good quality footballers in Antrim - for whatever reason it hasn't been brought together as a county team," he said.

Antrim didn't win an Ulster Championship game during Harbinson's time in charge

"There are issues there that are worth digging deeper into because every management team that has come in has been facing the same thing, thinking 'we can awake this sleeping giant' but no-one has.

"The longer this process goes on the more responsibility falls back to the players themselves to really decide - are they wanting to become an elite team or are they going to continue making excuses?

"For Antrim's there's always potential with the population and playing base they have and with the new Casement Park coming and the work Donal Gleeson has done with the hurlers this year - there is a potential there to tap into a great forward momentum.

"If I'm part of it that would be brilliant - it's that type of thing that would entice anyone in towards it but it would be a huge commitment to be taking on and has to be weighed up carefully."

McGinley has also been linked with the vacant manager post at his Tyrone club side Errigal Ciaran while there is set to be a new Red Hands county management team after Mickey Harte stepped down last week.