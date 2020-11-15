Harte and captain Brian Dooher celebrate Tyrone's 2005 Sam Maguire success

In November 2002, a day after his appointment as Tyrone manager was confirmed, Mickey Harte sounded remarkably calculated for a man who had just stepped up to one of gaelic football's most pressure-packed positions.

But with over a decade of experience with the county's minor and under-21s teams - a spell that yielded six Ulster and three All-Ireland titles - the Glencull native felt as though he had served his apprenticeship.

He had worked with the majority of the senior county panel, either at underage level or during his tenure with Errigal Ciaran, and appeared ready for a crack at the job he'd coveted for years.

"I do not have too much learning to do with the players which means I can concentrate on endeavouring to get the best out of a very talented squad," affirmed Harte after succeeding joint-managers Eugene McKenna and Art McRory.

And now, as he draws the curtain on an astonishing, 30-year run in Tyrone football, it is fair to say that his 'endeavours' bore fruit.

His departure plunges Tyrone's future into darkness, the county board tasked with finding a successor capable of coaxing the best out of a squad still smarting from their Ulster Championship exit at the hands of Donegal.

As for Harte, he has earned the time to reflect on his achievements, and as he prepares to figure out how to schedule his weeks without Tyrone football, it seems appropriate to revisit the historic checkpoints in his trophy-laden journey with his the Red Hands.

20 July 2003 - First Ulster success

Harte with the Anglo-Celt Cup after Tyrone's 2003 Ulster success - they went on to lift the Sam Maguire

Having already led Tyrone to a successful defence of their league title, Harte set his sights on swinging the provincial pendulum back in their favour.

Armed with an exceptionally talented panel led by a free-scoring Peter Canavan, Tyrone overcame Derry and Antrim to tee up a decider with Down.

After an enthralling drawn game ended Tyrone 1-17 4-18 Down, the Red Hands conquered Clones with a dominant 0-25 to 1-5 replay win as Canavan broke the record for points scored in an Ulster Championship campaign.

28 September 2003 - The Holy Grail

Armagh had done it the year before. This time, it was Tyrone's turn to ascend the Hogan Stand steps for gaelic football's ultimate prize was clutched by a red hand for the first time.

In the first-ever all-Ulster All-Ireland final, Tyrone edged out bitter rivals Armagh 0-12 to 0-9, withstanding a late Orchard County onslaught to achieve their ultimate ambition.

Harte had won All-Ireland titles at m¬inor and under-21s level, but in clinching the big one at his first attempt, he helped usher in a new era and confirm Tyrone as the rising superpower in the inter-county landscape.

25 September 2005 - A second Sam

Peter Canavan scored Tyrone's only goal in the 2005 All-Ireland final

Following a difficult 2004, a year in which football paled into insignificance after the sudden death of All-Ireland winning captain Cormac McAnallen, Harte and his players regrouped for a gruelling 2005 campaign.

There was provincial heartache as Armagh edged an almighty tussle in the Ulster final replay at Croke Park, but that served only to intensify Tyrone's thirst for inter-county dominance.

Reaching the All-Ireland semi-final courtesy of victories over Monaghan and Dublin, Harte came face-to-face with Armagh boss Joe Kernan once again.

In the Ulster final, it was Armagh who had recovered to take the showpiece to a replay before delivering the killer blow.

At Croke Park, however, it was Tyrone who produced eleventh-hour heroics in another absorbing chapter of a memorable Ulster rivalry, with Sean Cavanagh and Shane Sweeney scoring crucial points to level the game at 1-12 apiece, clearing the stage for Canavan to split the posts with a nerveless free to send Tyrone through to the final against Kerry.

Tyrone waited 99 years for an All-Ireland title. Harte led them to two in three attempts with a deserved three-point win over the Kingdom.

21 September 2008 - Denying Kerry's three-in-a-row

Sean Cavanagh was named man of the match as the Red Hands beat Kerry to All-Ireland glory in 2008

The 2005 final did little to deter Kerry, who proceeded to win the '06 and '07 All-Ireland championships before their bid for a hat-trick fell short in the 2008 decider against the Red Hands.

With Canavan and Stephen O'Neill having retired, Harte's side were forced to go through the qualifiers after losing a pulsating Ulster quarter-final replay 1-19 to 0-21 to Down.

After that epic in Newry, some felt as though Harte's tenure had come to an end. Instead, he breathed new life into the panel, producing a masterstroke by shifting Sean Cavanagh up to the full-forward line.

The Moy clubman notched 2-24 in the 2008 All-Ireland championship, including five points in the final, as Tyrone toppled Kerry once again to land the third Sam Maguire of the Harte era.

17 July 2016 - Returning to the Ulster summit

Harte celebrates another Ulster triumph with Cathal McShane in 2016

After beating Monaghan to secure top provincial honours in 2010, Tyrone were forced to sit back and watch as the Farneymen and Donegal traded Ulster titles between 2011 and 2015.

During that spell, four successive championship defeats by Donegal intensified the pressure on Harte.

However, after a journey through the qualifiers which culminated in an All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry, he was granted another two years by the county board.

Their faith was vindicated, too, as Tyrone ended their barren Ulster run with a comeback win over regular tormentors Donegal. Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary struck late points to return the Red Hands to the provincial pinnacle.

With Clones draped in red and white, Harte spoke brilliantly as he showered his players with praise, allowing his love for football and Tyrone to shine through on a memorable afternoon for his county.

Another Ulster followed in 2017, and while Harte was unable to add a fourth Sam Maguire to the cabinet, his haul of three All-Irelands, six Ulsters, 12 Dr McKenna Cups and a National League has firmly cemented his status as one of the game's all-time managerial greats, and a towering figure in Tyrone folklore.