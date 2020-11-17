Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster SFC Final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Cavan boss Mickey Graham has laughed off Donegal manager Declan Bonner's claim that Michael Murphy doesn't get enough protection from referees.

Bonner says it was another example of the "special treatment" Murphy gets but Graham is having any of that.

"I'd say it's probably the other way around," claimed the Cavan boss.

"The other players don't get much protection from Michael Murphy. A big man like that, well able to look after himself."

Bonner's comment a 'distraction' tactic

Graham feels Bonner's comments could be a ploy to get Cavan to over-focus on Murphy which might mean more space being afforded to Donegal's young contingent of in-form forwards Peadar Mogan, Niall O'Donnell and Jamie Brennan.

"The Donegal boys are great footballers but they can also play the game as well. They know exactly what is needed to be done," added a chuckling Graham.

"Michael Murphy is obviously their talisman and their best player and a lot goes through him.

"But no more than Gearoid McKiernan and other lads for us, all the better players get special attention. They are well able to handle it.

"I think the officials always seem to be a good job. You have umpires, linesman and fourth officials so I think they [Bonner] are probably trying to distract attention away from other players because they have so many players they can call upon. It's not just depending on Michael Murphy."

Bonner appeared to have words with referee David Coldrick during the first-half water break at Kingspan Breffni last Saturday and confirmed that he was unhappy at some of the early Armagh challenges on Murphy.

"I did feel especially in the first quarter, there were a number of definite free-kicks that we didn't get," said the Donegal manager.

"Michael is a big strong lad and he comes in for special treatment. He's a special player and he doesn't get the protection that I feel he deserves like anyone else on the playing field.

"But listen Michael is well able to look after himself."

Derry referee Barry Cassidy will take charge of Sunday's provincial decider at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.