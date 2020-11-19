Bonner's Donegal have won the last two Ulster Championships

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal are the overwhelming favourites going into Sunday's Ulster final against Cavan, but manager Declan Bonner maintains that his side will be "taking nothing for granted."

"Ulster titles are not handed out easily, so we've got to go out and earn that right," said the Lettermacaward local.

Following Cavan's dramatic comeback in their semi-final against Down, Bonner believes that Breffni boss Mickey Graham will be looking back at their first half of that game to amend any mistakes made.

He emphasised that his own squad's "energy and work rate" will be key for Sunday's match, and said his mentality throughout this year's unusual knockout championship has been "do or die".

Bonner is a personification of that "do or die" notion - last year, at 54, he kitted out as goalkeeper for his home club of Na Rossa, as they lacked players to field a junior championship game.

It's that sense of gritty commitment that Bonner impresses on his players and going into their third consecutive Ulster final on Sunday, it seems to be working so far.

"Just because you're a talented footballer, doesn't mean you'll be a good inter-county player. There's a lot more that comes with that overall package, in terms of that mentality and that work rate and that commitment to the cause," said Bonner.

"We have a very professional backroom team in terms of all aspects, plus a playing group that's totally committed... and they continue to want to learn and want to work and that's all you can ask.

"We're making grounds, slowly but surely. It's great to be in a third Ulster final, but it's only great if you can go on and win it."

'Nothing taken for granted'

Bonner also mentioned the increased incentive this year, of going straight into the All-Ireland semi-finals once a county wins their provincial championship.

"There'll be nothing taken for granted," he said.

"For us, it's three in a row but also the chance to be in the final four. There's a huge carrot dangling there for whoever wants to take that now. There'll be nothing taken for granted."

Throughout their history, Donegal have claimed 10 Ulster titles, with the last half of those won in the past decade.

Although Bonner has led Donegal to the Super 8s successfully over the last two seasons, he has also seen his fair share of historical heartbreak.

Noting how this decade "probably didn't start that well" for his county, he reminisced on former years, including his first stint as senior manager back in 1998.

"We went a long number of years without getting to an Ulster final up until I think 2011. Brian McEniff was the only man in charge of an Ulster winning team (before that) in 1972, '74, '83, '90 and '92."

The 1992 All-Ireland winner managed the Donegal senior panel to an Ulster final in 1998 which saw opponents Derry steal the win with a devastating goal by Joe Brolly in the last minute.

"It was a barren enough spell after that. We lost the final back in '98 when I was in charge. We've been gradually building. From 2011 onwards, until the current, it's been a pretty good time in terms of Ulster."

Slow and steady growth

Attributing a large part of those achievements to predecessor, Jim McGuinness, Bonner pointed out that many of the under-16s players he had took over managing in 2012 have also stayed and grown through the ranks, to help form today's squad.

"Jim McGuinness came in and he took a group of players fairly quickly in the space of a year into an Ulster final.

"All of a sudden within two years they'd won an All-Ireland. At the same time, we were building a group, a lot of them came through there in the last year or two.

"I think it was 2012 I took over the U16s and worked with that group. There were 10 or 12 of those guys that are in the senior squad now playing."

Bonner also led the Donegal minor team to an All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2014 - the same year both counties faced each other at senior level.

Although both Donegal sides were beaten, it was the first incident in which both minor and senior squads were in an All-Ireland final simultaneously, another component which Bonner has hinted has helped the current squad keep "slowly, steadily building."

Although his team powered past Cavan in last year's provincial contest with a comfortable 1-24 to 2-16 win in Clones, Bonner is now expecting a tough struggle against Mickey Graham's team.

"They looked to be dead and buried (against Down) but showed real resilience in the second half and went on to deservedly win it. There's a huge football tradition in Cavan. They'll be well up for this one and we've got to be ready for that challenge.

"You've got to be ready, you've got to hit the ground running, in terms of training and preparation. Cavan have shown what they can do. They're a team that's never beat and they're going to stick it out for 70 to 75 minutes."