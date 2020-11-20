Cavan manager Graham addresses his players at the preliminary round win over Monaghan

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Cavan manager Mickey Graham says Donegal represent the benchmark in Ulster his side need to aspire to ahead of Sunday's provincial final at Armagh.

After being "a few rungs down the ladder behind Donegal" in last year's Ulster SFC decider, Graham says they need to try and reach their level.

The Breffnimen lost 1-24 to 2-16 to Declan Bonner's side in the 2019 final.

"They've set the standard and raised the bar. It's up to the rest of us to try and close the gap," said Graham.

"Donegal have been in nine finals in 10 years - they are the standard bearers in Ulster at this moment in time and that's what we need to get up to to try and compete.

"You always learn. You learn from yesterday, you learn from every game," added the Cavan boss.

Since becoming Breffni boss ahead of last year's season, Graham has equalled the total numbers of Ulster Championship wins achieved by Cavan managers over a 12-year period from 2006 to 2018.

But the likeable Cavan town native said that he doesn't really follow stats, adding "it's just about trying to get consistency in the Ulster Championship".

Ulster Championship 'is where it's at'

"As a player and for the players that I've played with, that's where it was at. It's always been one of my goals as a player and now as a manager, it's to play Ulster Championship.

"That's where you come up against the best drilled teams in the country and that's where you'll set the bar of where you need to get to.

"League football - some counties it's their main competition for them. Ulster Championship football, for me, has always been Cavan's main thing to go after.

"I'm just delighted that these lads have now found a way to win tight games given that in other years we couldn't win those games."

Six games back to back

Cavan have provided some compelling entertainment over the course of this year's knockout competition, coming back from sizeable deficits against Down and Monaghan in their last two games to achieve victory.

Sunday's match will be their sixth week in a row of inter-county football, but captain Raymond Galligan suggested there were no concerns of fatigue amongst his team-mates.

The Breffni goalkeeper clinched victory in the last kick of extra time against Monaghan with a monster free from 55 metres and has suggested there are benefits of playing six weeks on the trot.

Cavan's Ciaran Brady and Patrick McBrearty of Donegal in action during last year's Ulster final

"Having these games back to back, week on week, it doesn't give you that much opportunity to dream big or look too far ahead of yourself," said Galligan.

"It's a lot different to last year when we had the window to embrace the Ulster final, but now it's coming thick and fast and it's just a matter of getting ourselves ready straight away.

"We feel fresh. It's allowing us to be able to understand each other better, the system we're playing. We teased it out when we got back in the last two league games and we've been building on from the last three games."

'We have to bring our 'A' game

Galligan is however, aware of his side's position as underdogs going into Sunday's final, and is determined to not let the game get off to a shaky start as has been the case in his side's last two outings.

"35 minutes of a lapse and you're not cutting any deficit with a team like Donegal. We'll really have to bring our 'A' game from the start.

"We're under no illusions that it was a five-point hammering we got last year really. They were extremely dominant throughout the game.

"For us, it's all about seeing how much we have improved over the course of the last 15 to 17 months. It's about ourselves. Hopefully we have improved enough to put on a complete performance on the day."