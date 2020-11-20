Peter Canavan expects Michael Murphy to lift an historic third successive Anglo-Celt Cup for his county in Armagh on Sunday

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Peter Canavan says three-in-a-row seeking Donegal "hold all the aces" going into Sunday's Ulster Football Final against huge underdogs Cavan.

The BBC Sport NI pundit says Cavan will have to boss midfield to have any chance of shocking Donegal and he admits he views that as unlikely.

"It's Donegal's final to lose," Tyrone great Canavan told BBC Sport NI Online.

"Cavan have been playing in fits and starts whereas Donegal have had much more cohesion and consistency.

"We know what we are going to get from Donegal but can we get a high-level performance for 70 minutes from Cavan?

"Cavan had a very good second half against Monaghan after a poor first half, then were below par against Antrim and for the first 30 minutes against Down were very poor."

A Shaun Patton kickout set up Donegal's crucial goal in the first-round win over Tyrone

'Patton kickouts a weapon for Donegal'

The Breffni County trailed by 10 points at one stage against Down before producing their second big comeback of this year's Ulster Championship.

While the Cavan side's resilience in recent weeks, after being relegated to Division Three in October, has rightly being lauded, Canavan says they will be no road back on Sunday after another slow start.

"Cavan are going to have to play the way they did in the second half against Down for the entire game to trouble Donegal in any way.

"From Cavan's point of view, the game is going to hinge on the midfield battle with the performances of Thomas Galligan and, in particular, Gearoid McKiernan going to be absolutely vital for them.

"Against Down in the first half, they really struggled with the Mournemen totally dominant on their own kickouts whereas in the second period, of the 12 long kickouts that Down had, Cavan won 10 of them. That was their platform for victory.

"And what makes it such a difficult task for Cavan is that unlike Down, Donegal have six potential midfielders in Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson, Caolan McGonagle and Jason McGee."

Canavan continues to be impressed by goalkeeper Shaun Patton's performances for Declan Bonner's side with his accurate kickouts best exemplified by his role in setting up Langan's crucial first-half goal in the narrow opening win over Tyrone.

"Shaun Patton is prepared to be risky and go short when necessary. He can hit it medium distance or he can go long with accuracy as well.

"The danger is if Cavan become unduly aggressive and push up that you have a repeat of what happened against Tyrone - one long kickout from Patton over the top and they are through in on goal."

'Langan my player of the Ulster SFC'

Canavan says Donegal's big development this year has been the form of youngsters such as Langan and Mogan which has taken much of the attacking load off talisman Murphy.

"Mogan and Langan have been the success stories from a Donegal point of view," said the former Tyrone All-Ireland winner and All-Star.

"Prior to the Tyrone game I would have said that if you stifle Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Jamie Brennan, you are subduing Donegal's main threats. By and large Tyrone did that but they still didn't win the game because Langan and Mogan performed really well.

"Michael Langan has been my player of the championship to date while Donegal also have an exceptionally strong bench with Oisin Gallen making a big contribution after coming on against Tyrone and that's before you even mention Paddy McBrearty.

"Jason McGee is a massive option coming off the bench as well."

Even more concerning for Cavan, says Canavan, is his belief that Murphy is due a big game after some comparatively low-key recent displays by the Glenswilly star.

"There is more in Michael Murphy. There was more in him against Armagh but they didn't need him.

"He's a very unselfish team player. He's a great captain and is happy to give the ball to players who are doing the business. He's happy to take the pressure and win frees for his team."

Peter Canavan says Padraig Faulkner and the other Cavan defenders will have to improve considerably from their Ulster semi-final win over Down

'Cavan defence must tighten up'

Canavan says the Cavan defence will have to "tighten up massively" from last week's semi-final.

"When space was afforded to the Down forward in one-on-one situations, Down scored heavily.

"If Donegal forwards are afforded the same space, bear in mind Down wasted three goal-scoring opportunities, I don't think Donegal will be as wayward.

"Cavan need to get bodies back and defend in numbers and try and hit Donegal on the break. If they decide to go man for man, I think they are asking for trouble."

One small chink of light for Cavan could be injuries in the Donegal defence with impressive corner-back Stephen McMenamin said to be "less than 50-50" to be available by Declan Bonner and also a few murmurings that experienced full-back Neil McGee has a back problem.

"If Neil McGee's not there at the edge of the square, Donegal might be susceptible to a high ball in and Patton is not the biggest of goalkeepers either but I think we're clutching at straws somewhat.

"Conor Madden was very effective on the edge of the square after being introduced at half-time against Down and Thomas Galligan has done damage in a similar way after coming on as an impact sub but Mickey Graham is going to have think in terms of playing both from the start because Cavan have got to try and stay in the game in the first half.

"I just don't see Donegal letting up in Sunday's game.

"With so many players battling for starting spots in a potential All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, they are all going to be keen to impress. I think it's going to be a Donegal victory by five or six points."