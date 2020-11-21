Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Graham's introduction of substitutes Thomas Galligan and Conor Madden helped Cavan earn dramatic comeback wins over Monaghan and Down on their way to Sunday's Ulster decider

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has paid tribute to Mickey Graham's sideline calls and Cavan's squad depth ahead of Sunday's Ulster Final.

Bonner says he was impressed with the Cavan boss' deploying of subs and the team's persistence in their dramatic comeback semi-final win over Down.

"Cavan have used the bench well - the introduction of Conor Madden at half time," added Bonner.

"He kicked brilliant scores and was a huge threat throughout the second half.

"They've been using Thomas Galligan - very, very effectively.

"Gearoid McKiernan, when it was needed most in the second half, also really came to prominence and Padraig Faulkner was again one of the leaders."

Addressing his side's comebacks after slow starts to dramatically overcome Monaghan and Down - either side of an unimpressive win over Antrim - Graham admits that making a remarkable resurrection in the second half of Sunday's game is unlikely to be a viable option against Donegal.

"You're coming up against a different, clinical opposition. They won't make the same mistakes Down and Monaghan made - and Antrim," said the Cavan boss.

"We definitely have to try and address that and make sure that we're ready from the start, from the word go, because it's going to take all of 70 minutes to stay in this game."

Donegal have remained comfortably in the top division of this year's Football League while Cavan were relegated to Division Three following concluding defeats by Kildare and Roscommon.

This is the second successive year both counties have found themselves facing off in an Ulster decider.

Although Donegal beat the Breffni men 1-24 to 2-16 last season in what some have described as a "five-point hammering", this year's Cavan panel includes many new young players.

"Hopefully we have improved enough to put on a complete performance on the day," added Cavan captain and goalkeeper, Raymond Galligan.