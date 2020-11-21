Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Enda McGinley succeeds Lenny Harbinson as Antrim manager

Former Tyrone player Enda McGinley has been ratified as the new Antrim football manager, with former All-Star Stephen O'Neill on his backroom team.

Three-time All-Ireland winner McGinley succeeds Lenny Harbinson, who recently stepped down from the role after the Saffrons' exit from the Ulster SFC.

McGinley confirmed last week that he had been in discussions with Antrim.

The 38-year-old managed Derry side Swatragh this year and had also been linked with the Errigal Ciaran job.

The manager's position at his home Tyrone club is currently vacant.

McGinley has a family connection with Antrim as the brother-in-law of Saffrons pair Tomas and Michael McCann.

Three-time All-Star O'Neill won three All-Ireland medals and was named the GAA's Footballer of the Year in 2005.

He was forwards coach under ex-Tyrone manager Mickey Harte in 2018 and 2019.

O'Neill managed Derry club Dungiven this year and is expected to combine that role with the inter-county coaching position but that has yet to be confirmed.

Stephen Quinn and Sean Kelly will form the remainder of McGinley's coaching staff.