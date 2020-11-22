Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Ulster SFC final between Donegal and Cavan is a repeat of last year's decider.

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue : Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal will be without the injured Stephen McMenamin for Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final with Cavan.

The defender sustained a hamstring injury against Armagh in the last four however Paddy McBrearty and Hugh McFadden are fit enough to start.

Conor Madden, who impressed off the bench against Down in the semi-final, comes into Cavan's starting team.

The winner will face Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

For the decider, Declan Bonner has largely trusted the side which eased past Armagh in the semi-final.

McMenamin is the only player to drop out of the starting team, with McBrearty coming into the side at corner-forward as Eoin McHugh slots into the vacated corner-back position.

Paddy McGrath, who missed the semi-final with a soft tissue injury, is named on the bench however Oisin Gallen is missing from the match-day panel.

Cavan boss Mickey Graham makes two switches from a dramatic comeback victory over Down in the last four.

Madden and Chris Conroy come into the forward line while the impressive Thomas Galligan, who was named on the bench but started in the last four, will pack down in the midfield with Killian Brady.

Stephen Smith and Paul Graham are the two men who drop to the bench for the decider at the Athletic Grounds.

Donegal: S Patton; E McHugh, N McGee, EB Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan.

Substitutes: M Lynch, J Mac Ceallabhui, E McGettigan, J McGee, A McClean, D O Baoill, C Ward, B McCole, E Doherty, C O'Donnell, P McGrath.

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, L Fortune; G Smith, C Brady, T Galligan, K Clarke, K Brady; M Reilly, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, C Madden, C Conroy.

Substitutes: L Brady, N Murray, P Graham, L Buchanan, T Donohoe, S Smith, O Brady, C O'Reilly, J Smith, C Timoney, C Smith.