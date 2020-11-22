Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim dominated their intermediate semi-final contest with Laois in Inniskeen

Down and Antrim will contest the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final on 5 December while the Premier Junior decider will also be an all-Ulster affair between Cavan and Armagh.

The Mourne women beat Meath 0-14 to 0-8 with Antrim comfortably overcoming Laois 0-14 to 0-3.

Laois didn't score in the second half after trailing 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

Cavan defeated Roscommon 2-16 to 1-6 at Athleague with Armagh edging out Tyrone 2-10 to 3-4 at Crossmaglen.

Down were beaten finalists in the intermediate grade two years ago before falling at the penultimate hurdle to ultimate victors Westmeath 12 months ago.

The Royals were back in the Intermediate Championship after suffering relegation from the Senior ranks in 2019 but they were always second best in Clones, apart from a period of about 10 minutes in the final quarter, when they reduced the margin to three.

Down led by 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time, which flattered Meath, as the Mourne County outfit shot some bad wides and failed to capitalise on a couple of goal opportunities.

Niamh Mallon adopted a deeper role than usual and got on plenty of possession, while Fionnuala Carr was extremely effective picking up breaking ball in front of her full-back line, ensuring Jane Dolan was starved of possession.

Dearbhla Magee helped Down overcome Meath at Clones

A splendid strike by the impressive Saoirse McCartan, after winning possession herself and exchanging passes with the industrious Lauren Clarke, put Down four ahead at the break.

Their grip tightened after the resumption, O'Hagan continuing to punish the indiscretions of the Meath defence, while Sara-Louise Graffin and McCartan added to the tally from play.

There was rarely any doubt about the verdict in the second intermediate semi-Final in Inniskeen

Three points apiece from Maeve Kelly and Catherine Dobbin helped the Saffron ladies lead 0-9 to 0-3 while free-taker Nicole O'Neill finished with a tally of 0-5 for the winners.

Cavan put on the after-burners in the second half to leave Athleague with a resounding 2-16 to 1-6 success over the hosts in the Premier Junior Semi-Final.

Shauna Fallon netted an early Roscommon goal but points from Sinéad McKenna and Shanise Fitzsimons helped the Junior A champions draw level at the interval 0-6 to 1-3.

Róisín O'Keeffe's goal put daylight between the sides after the break and Fitzsimons added another major in the 55th minute.

Tyrone were no match for Cavan in the Nancy Murray Cup decider but parked their disappointment from that setback with a display of goal-scoring that threatened to derail Armagh's aspirations before Eimear Smyth goaled twice for the 2016 finalists to advance 2-10 to 3-4 in Crossmaglen.

Goals from Norah Ward, Kelley Cuddy and Cara Little helped Tyrone into a 3-1 to 0-5 interval lead but despite a couple of superb saves by Red Hand keeper Úna McCann, Smyth's two goals eventually broke her resistance.