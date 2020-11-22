Munster Football Final: Tipperary stun Cork to win first Munster title since 1935

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney is challenged by Cork duo Sean Meehan and Maurice Shanley
Cork were overwhelming favourites after shocking Cork in the provincial semi-finals

Tipperary stunned Cork 0-17 to 0-14 to win the county's first Munster Senior Football title since 1935.

Cork went into the Munster decider as huge favourites after their dramatic and shock semi-final win over Kerry.

However, Tipp led 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time and held their nerve in the second period to clinch an incredible triumph.

The win means they will face Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-finals and while the Connacht side will be favourites, they will not surely not discount Tipp.

Certainly not after Sunday's result which topped off a remarkable Munster Championship.

