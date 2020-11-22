Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cork were overwhelming favourites after shocking Cork in the provincial semi-finals

Tipperary stunned Cork 0-17 to 0-14 to win the county's first Munster Senior Football title since 1935.

Cork went into the Munster decider as huge favourites after their dramatic and shock semi-final win over Kerry.

However, Tipp led 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time and held their nerve in the second period to clinch an incredible triumph.

The win means they will face Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-finals and while the Connacht side will be favourites, they will not surely not discount Tipp.

Certainly not after Sunday's result which topped off a remarkable Munster Championship.