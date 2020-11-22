Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jack Sheridan (left) was one of Kildare's goalscorers at Croke Park

Kildare's ability to hit goals proved decisive as they edged out Down 3-16 to 0-22 in an exciting Christy Ring Cup Final at Croke Park.

Goals from Tadhg Forde and Paul Divilly helped Kildare lead 2-7 to 0-10 at half-time as the Mourne County were punished for defensive mistakes.

Down cut the margin to one after the restart but a Jack Sheridan goal helped Kildare moved six ahead.

The Mourne County hit six of the next seven scores but Kildare held on.

After their dramatic semi-final penalty shootout win over competition favourites Offaly, Down were tipped to triumph at Croke Park but Kildare's game plan negated several of the Ulster county's key players.

Down made a slow start as Kildare moved into a five-point lead within six minutes.

Forde's early goal came after Down keeper Stephen Keith could only divert a Sheridan shot into the goalscorer's path, who supplied the emphatic finish.

With Down's key forwards, brothers Daithi and Eoghan Sands, well marshalled by the Kildare defence, the Mournemen needed superb longe-range points from Pearse McCrickard and Tim Prenter to help them draw level by the first water break.

However, Kildare finished the opening period on a high note as Divilly blasted to the net after the Down defence was unable to deal with a high ball in.

Points from Donal Hughes and Oisín McManus cut Kildare's lead to the minimum after the restart but after being unable to get on terms, Down then suffered a hammer blow when Sheridan rattled in Kildare's third goal with a clever tight-angled finish past Keith.

Paul Sheehan and 20-year-old Phelim Savage were among those on target as Down hit six of the next seven points but they couldn't get on terms as a fine score from Lilywhites substitute Shane Ryan and late Sheridan frees helped the Leinster county clinch their third Christy Ring Cup triumph.

On the day Donegal's footballers suffered a shock Ulster Final defeat, the hurlers upheld the county's honour with a 3-18 to 0-21 win over Mayo in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

Donegal trailed 0-9 to 0-3 after the first water break but a Joe Boyle goal helped cut Mayo's advantage to 0-14 to 1-8 by half-time.

Davin Flynn's goal put Donegal ahead in the second half and another three-pointer from substitute Ritchie Ryan sealed their success as free-taker Declan Coulter finished with 0-8 for the winners.