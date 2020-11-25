Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been named joint-managers of the Tyrone football team to succeed Mickey Harte on a three-year term.

Logan had been tipped to take sole charge after Mickey Donnelly's withdrawal from the process but Tyrone GAA confirmed the joint appointment.

The duo guided Tyrone to the 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 title.

The new managers' backroom team is expected to include Collie Holmes, Joe McMahon and Peter Donnelly.

Donnelly is set to make his return to a strength and conditioning role with the Red Hands while retaining his position with Ulster Rugby.

The Tyrone county board met to discuss the management issue on Wednesday and opted to make a quick appointment.

Logan's connection with the current Tyrone senior squad made the All-Ireland U21 winning manager the clear favourite for the job.

From that 2015 U21 squad Kieran McGeary, Lee Brennan, Mark Bradley, Conor Meyler, Cathal McShane, Rory Brennan, Paudie Hampsey, Michael Cassidy and Frank Burns have all made the step up to senior level.

Dooher is a three-times All-Ireland winner who captained Tyrone to the Sam Maguire in 2005 and 2008.

Holmes was also a key player in that squad and recently managed Dungannon Clarke's to club success in Tyrone.

Harte stepped down from the post earlier this month after 18 years in charge and has subsequently taken charge of Louth.