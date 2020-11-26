Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tony McEntee is the new manager of Division Four side Sligo

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee has been appointed as the new manager of Division Four Sligo on a three-year deal.

McEntee was in the running to become the new Antrim manager along with former Saffrons player Kevin Madden- but Enda McGinley got the job.

McEntee won an All-Ireland with Armagh in 2002 and also at club level with Crossmaglen Rangers.

McEntee's most recent job was part of Stephen Rochford's Mayo backroom team.

He replaces Paul Taylor, who recently stepped down after two years in charge of Sligo.