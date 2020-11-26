Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will lead Tyrone's management team

New Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says he is excited by the challenge of trying to bring further success to the county along with Feargal Logan.

The duo, who managed the Red Hands' Under-21 side to All-Ireland success in 2015, were named as the successors to former boss Mickey Harte on Wednesday.

"We have the opportunity to work with a very talented and exceptional group of players," said Dooher.

"We aim to create an environment for them to realise their full potential."

"If the players give of their best - and that's all we can ask - we'll see where that takes us."

Dooher is a three-time All-Ireland winner, who captained Tyrone to the Sam Maguire in 2005 and 2008 under Harte's management.

Harte, who has subsequently been appointed as the new manager of Louth, recently stepped down after 18 years in charge of the senior team.

"Mickey Harte achieved so much for Tyrone football and leaves a squad with a good balance of experience and younger players with youthful enthusiasm.

"There may be others who can come in and add value to the squad - it's about a whole collective here - the players, backroom staff, everybody needs to put their shoulder to the wheel.

"It's great to get backing with Conor McKenna - we worked with him in the Under-21s and what an exceptional talent he was."

'A change can refresh things'

Omagh solicitor Logan, the other half of the new Tyrone management team on a three-year term, confirmed that he and vet Dooher would hope to "mix and match" given the busy nature of both inter-county football management and their respective professional lives.

"The starting point for us is to create the right environment to give everyone a chance, bring together all the endeavour that goes into Tyrone gaelic football," said Logan.

"Sometimes a change can refresh things so we hope we will bring our own enthusiasm, inspire people to put in the hard work and instil belief.

"This team is well on and we will try to bring it on further, another little degree of improvement.

"It's a major thing to try and win an All-Ireland, that's why it's so difficult - it's about taking the small steps at the start. in Tyrone we have a long tradition, a proud tradition, and we want to build on that."