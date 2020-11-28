Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niall McKenna scored a first-half goal for Antrim

Antrim beat Meath 2-30 to 3-10 in their final group game in Navan on Saturday to book their place against Kerry in next month's Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Goals from Niall McKenna and Dan McCloskey helped see the Saffrons to a third win in the competition.

James Kelly's fourth-minute goal got Meath off to a good start but the visitors led 1-13 to 1-9 at the break.

Antrim stretched their lead to seven, then a Stephen Morris goal reduced the deficit but 1-4 sealed Antrim's win.

Substitute Damien Healy was Meath's other goalscorer with a late strike.

The Royals were 1-8 to 0-7 ahead by the 22nd minute before McKenna netted two minutes later.

The hosts managed to stretch their lead through scores from Alan Douglas and Jack Walsh but a string of points from Ciaran Clarke, Michael Bradley (3) and Conor McCann had Antrim four points to the good by the interval.

Antrim's lead would be stretched to seven early in the restart with Clarke and Bradley to the fore as Antrim made it 0-9 points either side of half-time, prior to that Morris goal to bring Meath right back into contention.

Clarke ended with 12 points, while Bradley contributed 0-8 from play.

However, Antrim closed the door on their opponents with their unanswered 1-4, which included a superbly taken goal by McCloskey, to seal their place in the decider on 13 December.

Kerry had already qualified for the final despite losing to the Saffrons 3-18 to 2-14 at Corrigan Park two weeks ago. Antrim also beat Carlow at the group stage.

The final will be a repeat of last month's Division 2A decider which Antrim won by three points.

Darren Gleeson's men finish top of their table while Meath have nine losses from nine games in their two campaigns.

Antrim: C McAllister; S Rooney, M Donnelly, P Duffin; G Walsh, P Burke, R McGarry (0-1); E Campbell (0-2), A O'Brien; N McKenna, J McNaughton (0-2), M Bradley (0-8); C Clarke (0-12, 10f), C McCann (0-2), D McCloskey (1-0). Subs: D McMullan (0-1) for Walsh (45mins), D Nugent (0-1) for McCann (45), N McKeague (0-2) for McKenna (50), E O'Neill for McCloskey (60), C Johnston for McGarry (64).

Meath: C Ennis; M Burke, S Brennan, S Geraghty; B McGowan, D Kelly (0-1), S Whitty; P Potterton (0-1), P O'Hanrahan (0-2, 1f, 1 '65'); J Kelly (1-1), S Morris (1-0), A Douglas (0-2); J Walsh (0-1), D McGowan (0-1), K Keoghan (0-1). Subs: P Conneely for Geraghty (29), D Healy (1-0, 1f) for Walsh (47), J McGowan for Morris (51), N Potterton for Koeghan (64), E O Donnnchadha for O'Hanrahan (64).