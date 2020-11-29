Tom Morrissey (right) hit the last three points of the game to secure Limerick's 0-27 to 0-24 victory after Galway had levelled early in injury-time

Limerick set up an All-Ireland Hurling decider with Waterford on 13 December by edging out Galway 0-27 to 0-24 in a tense semi-final at Croke Park.

Galway moved five up early on but 2018 champions Limerick fought back to lead 0-15 to 0-13 at half-time.

After Limerick pulled five clear, Galway, despite losing Joe Canning to injury, drew level in the early stages of the lengthy second-half injury-time.

But Limerick held their nerve as three Tom Morrissey points sealed their win.

Galway's talisman Canning hit 0-12 - including four sensational sideline cuts - before his accidental collision with team-mate Joseph Cooney forced him off after 60 minutes.

Despite that, Galway hit the next two scores to level as Canning's replacement Evan Niland fired over a long-range free before Conor Whelan pointed.

It's impossible to know whether Canning remaining on the pitch would have made a difference in the closing stages as Niland brought Galway level again in the early stages of injury-time before man of the match Morrissey, not for the first time, took control of the contest to seal Limerick's deserved win.

Five of Morrissey's six points came from play with Limerick's main free-taker Aaron Gillane also finishing with 0-6 and Gearoid Hegarty's four first-half points, in addition, proving crucial.

Galway keeper Éanna Murphy kept his side in the contest with a series of magnificent saves although his inability to find team-mates from his puckouts may be something that he will reflect on.

In truth, Limerick were not at their best despite doing enough but they will still most likely go into the decider as favourites to repeat their Munster Final triumph of two weeks ago when they earned a 0-25 to 0-21 success over the Deise.

The 13 December battle for the Liam McCarthy Cup will be only the third all-Munster decider following the Clare v Tipperary and Clare v Cork finals in 1997 and 2013.

Waterford, whose last All-Ireland title came in 1959, earned a thrilling 2-27 to 2-23 victory over Kilkenny in Saturday's first semi-final after being nine points down at one stage in the first half and seven in arrears at the interval.