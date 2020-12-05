Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down took control in the second half to win the title for the first time since 1998

Two second-half goals from Niamh Mallon helped Down defeat Antrim 4-16 to 2-10 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final at Kingspan Breffni.

Roisin McCormick's immediate goal put Antrim ahead but Down were quickly on terms and Sara Louise Graffin's goal left them 1-8 to 1-5 up at the break.

A Maeve Kelly goal gave Antrim the lead after half-time but Mallon's two goals in four minutes put Down in control.

Lauren Clarke's injury-time goal emphasised Down's dominance.

McCormick's early goal for Antrim was quickly cancelled out by four successive Down points as as Aimee McAleenan, Mallon, free-taker Paula O'Hagan and Graffin were on target.

Antrim then had the better of the next 10 minutes as they hit four out of five points to move into a two-point advantage - helped by two Kelly scores.

Possibly, the Saffrons will look back on a missed goal chance by Caitlin Dobbin as she pulled a shot wide after running clear of the Down defence. A goal at that stage would have put Antrim five ahead

Instead, Down hit the next three points to edge one ahead and while Nicole O'Neill's long-range free levelled proceedings, the Mourne ladies hit a crucial goal seconds before half-time as Graffin's fierce shot flew past Eimear Boyle.

Kelly's goal shortly after the restart as she blasted past her former teacher Catherine McGourty put Antrim ahead again but it was a brief lead as Down hit an unanswered 2-4 in seven minutes - including Mallon's two goals.

Mallon's initial goal was an unstoppable shot past Boyle before she netted again four minutes later.

Down remained in control in the closing stages with Clarke's injury-time goal putting the gloss on their first triumph in the competition since 1998.