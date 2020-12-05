Thomas Galligan (right) was well-shackled in his full-forward and was sent off after getting a second yellow card late on

Dublin stayed on course for a sixth successive All-Ireland Football title by outclassing Cavan 1-24 to 0-12 in the semi-final at Croke Park.

Cavan's early salvo saw them twice lead but with Brian Fenton dominating around midfield, Dublin soon took control to move 0-12 to 0-7 up by half-time.

Three unanswered Dublin points after the break put the game to bed and they refused to let up thereafter.

The Dubs continued to score at will and Robbie McDaid palmed in a late goal.

After their shock Ulster Final win over Donegal, many people's second favourites for the All-Ireland title, Cavan had hoped to summon up an even bigger sensation but while they remained just about in the contest up until half-time, there was something of an inevitability as Dublin pulled clear in the third quarter.

To their credit, Cavan kept battling and three successive points in a two-minute period cut Dublin's lead to 0-21 to 0-12 just after the hour mark.

But Dean Rock's perfectly-weighted fisted pass then set up impressive wing-back McDaid's late three-pointer after the Dubs had missed a couple of earlier goal chances.

After getting their tactics so right in the Ulster decider, Cavan's match ups didn't prove nearly as effective at Croke Park as Fenton was given far too much space to put his stamp on the contest.

In addition, Mickey Graham's decision to employ arguably the player of the Ulster Championship Thomas Galligan at full-forward didn't work and his disappointing evening ended with a late sending off after he picked up a second yellow card.

But to an extent, such comments are clutching at straws as the Dubs produced a display which will leave them huge favourites for the decider on 19 December against the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary.

Cavan weren't as effective as they had been against Donegal because they were playing against the greatest gaelic football team of all time as Dessie Farrell's team used the wide open spaces of Croke Park to run the opposition ragged.

In addition to their speed, Dublin's physique meant that they were able to turn over possession with alarming regularity from a Cavan point of view.

Luck wasn't on Cavan's side as they lost one of their most combative players in Killian Brady to injury after only 18 minutes which left his namesake Ciaran Brady as the man who bravely attempted to take the battle to the Dubs.

