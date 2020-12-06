Cillian O'Connor hit an astonishing 4-9 for Mayo

Mayo's first-half display set up a 5-20 to 3-13 win over Tipperary as they secured an All-Ireland SFC final against six-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

The Connacht county have lost three finals against Dublin by one point over the last eight seasons but continue to be the champions' closest challengers.

Cillian O'Connor's form on Sunday as he hit 4-9 will give Mayo belief they can win a first title in 69 years.

Tipp missed two early goal chances before Mayo soon put the match to bed.

Mayo's defensive frailty, as they were outscored 2-8 to 1-8 in the second half with Tipperary also missing several other goal chances, will be a concern for manager James Horan.

But with the match already decided by half-time, as O'Connor's three goals and a further three-pointer by his brother Diarmuid left Mayo 4-12 to 1-5 ahead, it was perhaps not surprising that their performance level dipped significantly in the second period.

Mayo take control after early scares

Ironically, Mayo started quite nervously with Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan having a great chance to net in the second minute as he beat Lee Keegan to a high ball only for David Clarke to make a fine save.

Then after O'Connor's opening two points had put Mayo 0-2 to 0-1 ahead, Conor Sweeney had another glorious Tipp goal opportunity but Clarke stood tall to make another pointblank save.

Within less than a minute, O'Connor palmed in the first of his four goals after an unselfish pass from the impressive Tommy Conroy and while Brian Fox responded with a Tipperary goal moments later, Mayo led by five after 16 minutes following four quickfire points.

Tipperary remained in touch at 1-7 to 1-3 down after 22 minutes but Mayo produced a devastating spell of football before half-time to outscore the opposition 3-5 to 0-2.

Helped by unselfish work by the excellent Aidan O'Shea, O'Connor lashed in his second goal to extend Mayo's lead to 2-9 to 1-3 in the 25th minute and the killer score was his third three-pointer as he nipped in ahead of keeper Evan Comerford to palm into the empty net after a crazy ball across his own square by midfielder Liam Casey.

With Tipp reeling, Mayo's fourth goal came almost in slow motion in first-half injury-time as Diarmuid O'Connor rose unchallenged in the square to palm his brother's 45 to the net.

Goalkeeper David Clarke (right) had to make a couple of great early saves to prevent Tipp goals before Mayo soon took control

Kevin McLoughlin's accurate passes to open up the Tipp defence had contributed to a number of Mayo's first-half scores and he was at it again as his long ball set up O'Connor to net his fourth goal in the 44th minute.

At that stage, Mayo led 5-15 to 1-7 and an absolute rout appeared certain.

To their credit, Tipperary outscored Mayo 2-6 to 0-5 in the closing 25 minutes of action and indeed could have hit a couple of more goals.

The unease which Tipp's direct running caused the Mayo defence in the second half will have been noted by Dublin boss Dessie Farrell as the Connacht champions had to resort to a couple of cynical pull-downs - one of which resulted in a black card for Lee Keegan.

However, substitute Paudie Feehan did hit Tipperary's second goal on 55 as he ran through unopposed and Sweeney's late strike brought up his haul to 1-9 as Mayo also struggled on keeper Clarke's kickouts in the second period.

Mayo's second-half defensive struggles will give James Horan a focus over the next two weeks as they aim to end an All-Ireland Final hoodoo which has been them lose nine finals since their 1951 triumph.

The form of youngsters Tommy Conroy, who hit four points from play on Sunday, Conor Loftus, Mattie Ruane and Eoin McLoughlin, will give Mayo belief that the outcome could be different on 19 December after all the heartbreak of recent years.

Dublin, surely the greatest side in gaelic football, will go into the decider as strong favourites after their dominant win over Cavan on Saturday night but there will be that romantic thought that it could prove Mayo's moment in this strangest of years.