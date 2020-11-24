Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane O'Brien played for Fermanagh's senior football side in 2009

Former Fermanagh and Erne Gaels gaelic footballer Shane O'Brien has died in a car accident in South Africa.

The former MacRory Cup winner with St Michael's Enniskillen cut his senior inter-county career short to take a job with the United Nations refugee agency in South Africa.

The accident occurred in Pretoria, where O'Brien worked and lived.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the O'Brien family at this time," said a Fermanagh GAA statement.

"Shane was a member of the Fermanagh minor team that reached the Ulster Final in 2003 and a member of the Fermanagh senior football team in 2009."