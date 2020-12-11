Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Laverty has earned a growing reputation as a coach while still continuing to play for Kilcoo

New Down Under-20 football manager Conor Laverty's backroom team will include Martin Clarke and ex-Meath boss Sean Boylan.

Kilcoo man Laverty's appointment to the Down role was confirmed on Thursday evening when the prominent names in his backroom team were also revealed.

Former All-Star Clarke played alongside Laverty in the Down team which reached the 2010 All-Ireland Final.

Declan Morgan is the other member of Laverty's management team.

Legendary Boylan, who is now 71, managed Meath to four All-Ireland titles.

During his reign, Boylan's Meath side also lost the 1991 All-Ireland decider against the Mourne County.

While continuing to play for Kilcoo in recent years, Laverty has also earned a growing reputation as a coach.

The Down native is GAA Development Officer at Trinity College in Dublin and he was part of the backroom team of Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney this year.