Conor McCann will skipper Antrim in Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup Final at Croke Park

Antrim will face Kerry for a fourth time this year in Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup Final at Croke Park having won all three previous meetings.

The formbook thus gives the Saffrons an apparent edge in the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland decider between Limerick and Waterford.

But Antrim boss, ex-Tipperary keeper Darren Gleeson is cautioning against any over-confidence in his camp.

"It's a one-off game. Kerry will come in the wounded animal," says Gleeson.

"There's a really good rivalry there now. It will be physical. Both teams are well able to play."

Antrim won vital Tullamore tussle

Their most important meeting thus far this season - and probably even more significant than Sunday's clash - was the Division Two A Hurling League game in Tullamore on the weekend inter-county action returned in October when the Saffrons clinched victory despite losing talisman Neil McManus to a hamstring injury in the opening seconds.

The margin that day was only three points (2-23 to 2-20) as Shane Conway's scoring tally of 1-14 for the Kingdom made if difficult for the Saffrons to subdue the opposition.

Back in March, Antrim grafted to a 2-20 to 2-14 round-robin league win over an understrength Kerry side in Tralee while the Joe McDonagh Cup group game a month ago at Corrigan Park was competitive for long periods before the home side clinched a 3-18 to 2-14 success.

But the Kingdom have history when it comes to upsetting the Saffrons on big days and in addition to UCC Fitzgibbon Cup star Conway, they can call on several other talented performers including Daniel Collins and Mikey Boyle.

Antrim hurling folk still shudder at the memory of Kerry's last-gasp victory in April 2015 which saw the Saffrons relegated to Division 2A as the Kingdom snatched promotion to Division One.

But there is a genuine belief that Antrim hurling is a much better place five years on.

Darren Gleeson is receiving much praise for the job he is doing with the Antrim hurlers

Whatever happens on Sunday, they can look forward to Division One hurling next Spring and a level of competition which should further raise standards.

Gleeson, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Tipp and a former All-Star, is being given a lot of the credit for the apparent turnaround in Antrim's caman fortunes.

He makes a 350-mile round trip twice or three times a week from his home in Portroe to Belfast and his selector, Gary O'Kane, who as a 19-year-old played against Tipp in the 1989 All-Ireland Final, says Gleeson's "professionalism" has had a big impact on the players.

"Antrim has always had the problem of getting the best players out on the pitch," adds O'Kane.

"Some didn't want to play. There were problems but this year this squad has really bought into everything that has been set in front of them."

Neil McManus has missed all of Antrim's Joe McDonagh Cup campaign to date because of injury

Antrim able to perform minus McManus

Arguably, the key development within the squad has been its ability to perform minus inspirational McManus, who has not featured at all in the McDonagh Cup campaign after sustaining his injury in Tullamore.

As it happens, there are whispers that McManus could play some playing role this weekend but there is no longer that sense Antrim are going to inevitably struggle without their long-time leader.

"It was an outside view to say were Antrim a one-player team. I don't think they were." continues Gleeson.

"Neil is a fantastic leader and still is even when he has been injured. He's been a pleasure for me to get to know and to see what he has done to try and get back for Sunday's game."

Probably the key moment in realising that they could function without McManus came a week after their League Final win over Kerry when they faced Westmeath in the McDonagh Cup opener also minus six squad members ruled out by Covid-19 issues.

It looked a tough task against a side who have invariably proved tough opponents for Antrim but the players rose to the task magnificently by earning a dominant 4-25 to 1-15 win at Corrigan Park.

I don't see this as bonus territory - Gleeson

The Saffrons followed that with a high-scoring 5-16 to 2-25 draw in Carlow before their group win over Kerry and a concluding 2-30 to 3-10 success over Meath in Navan secured Sunday's latest renewal with the Kingdom.

"This year in the National League our primary target was to get promotion back into the top tier of hurling. We did that," added the Saffrons boss.

"Some people say we're in bonus territory now. I wouldn't look at it like that. I knew this team was capable of going forward into the bigger days and they've proved that."

Sunday is another big day for a Antrim squad that appears to have just the right blend of youth and experience.

A big performance in front of a large TV audience could perhaps signal that the apparent hurling reawakening in the Glens and Belfast is indeed for real.