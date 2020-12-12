Fitness doubt free-taking ace Aaron Gillane (right) has been named in Limerick's line-up

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final: Limerick v Waterford Venue: Croke Park Date: Sunday, 13 December Throw-in: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Waterford will aim for a first All-Ireland Senior Hurling title in 61 years when they take on Limerick in Sunday's decider at Croke Park.

Limerick, champions two years ago, will go in as favourites after beating Waterford 0-25 to 0-21 in last month's Munster Final.

Waterford regrouped to defeat Clare and Kilkenny, where they fought back from nine points down to win 2-27 to 2-23.

However, most pundits expect the Deise to come up short in the decider.

Sunday's final is only the third all-Munster decider following the Clare v Tipperary and Clare v Cork finals in 1997 and 2013.

Limerick, this year's All-Ireland favourites from right back in the Spring, were not entirely convincing in their 0-27 to 0-24 semi-final win over Galway as they needed Tom Morrissey's late three points and his composure to eventually subdue the 2017 champions.

Tom Morrissey (right) hit the last three points in Limerick's 0-27 to 0-24 semi-final victory after Galway two weeks ago

Morrissey is part of a formidable Limerick half-forward line that also includes Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch while their attack will be boosted by the presence of Aaron Gillane after he spent time in hospital after taking a heavy hit in the Galway game.

With free-taker Gillane passed fit, Peter Casey misses out despite hit impressive substitute's role against Galway as Seamus Flanagan and Graeme Mulcahy are also named in the full-forward line.

Waterford's half-back trio of Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Burca and Kevin Moran will have to ruffle the Limerick half-forward while midfielder Jamie Barron and Jack Fagan may need to repeat their displays which turned around a Kilkenny contest which seemed done and dusted during the first half.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill makes one change to the team that overcame Kilkenny with Neil Montgomery drafted into the forward line as Jake Dillon loses out with Kieran Bennett switching to midfield.

Cahill will believe that his attackers can sway the verdict the Deise's way with much responsibility resting on the shoulders of Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, and the hugely talented Austin Gleeson.

But Limerick folks feel that Sunday will be the opportunity for their heroes to prove that they are genuinely the best of hurling's current top table.

No county has won back-to-back titles since Kilkenny achieved the feat five years ago but two triumphs in three seasons - on top of their their Munster and National League successes in both 2019 and this year - would certainly justify that view.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Waterford: S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Burca, K Moran; J Barron, K Bennett; J Fagan, N Montgomery, S Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.