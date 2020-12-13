Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

'Hopefully there'll be more days like that ahead' - McCann

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson has said he is "excited for the county" after the Saffrons' maiden Joe McDonagh Cup triumph.

Gleeson's men battled past Kerry by 0-22 to 1-17 at Croke Park.

The Saffrons will compete in the top-tier Liam McCarthy Cup and will return to Division One in 2021.

"It's fantastic and I am absolutely thrilled. I'm thrilled for the group most of all," said former Tipperary goalkeeper Gleeson.

After going into the half-time break one point behind the Kingdom, Antrim's second-half substitutes made the difference after a flurry of points after the restart.

"The boys who came off the bench were fantastic, but the six behind them who were pushing them made that happen too," added Gleeson.

Hopes for Antrim's future

The 39-year-old says he hopes the victory will lay the foundations for a strong future for the county.

"In the build-up you could see young kids getting behind the team," added Gleenson.

"Our aim was to have a flagship team in Antrim again, it was there for a long time, so hopefully this team will be a standard-bearer going forward.

"Antrim are in the development stage infrastructure-wise, like Casement, Corrigan Park and Dunsilly, but we need to keep investing in the grassroots as well - the Gaelfast project, the under-20s, the under17s - so this is not just one team for three of four years. You need to filter players through all the time."

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson celebrates with Domhnall Nugent at full-time

In the perfect conclusion to a season heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gleeson admitted the campaign had been "emotional and difficult but very rewarding".

"Even if we didn't win today, it was very rewarding to be with a group like this," he said.

"They want to play at the top level and they are trying so hard, so reward is the key word for me."