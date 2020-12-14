Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GPA was formed in 1999 to represent men's inter-county players and the WGPA launched in 2015.

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) are set to merge.

Inter-county players from both associations have voted to form a single 4,000-member representative body.

The votes took place at separate EGMs on Monday, with 96% of WGPA delegates voting in favour and 100% of GPA members doing so.

A new National Executive Committee will also be elected at next year's AGM.

It is set to take place in the second quarter of next year and the new national executive will proportionally represent the association's female and male members.

Monday's votes followed motions which were approved at the GPA's and the WGPA's AGMs respectively in 2019 to formalise the relationship that already existed between the two representative bodies.