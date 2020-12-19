Con O'Callaghan fought out an fascinating battle with Oisin Mullin early on before the Dubs took control

Dublin secured a sixth straight All-Ireland title Football title as they dashed Mayo's hopes of a first triumph since 1951 with a 2-14 to 0-15 success.

Mayo fought back from Dean Rock's immediate goal to lead 0-8 to 1-3 but Con O'Callaghan netted to help the Dubs take a 2-6 to 0-10 half-time advantage.

Despite Robbie McDaid's black card, Dublin managed the game in the third quarter although Mayo stayed in touch.

But as Mayo visibly tired, the Dubs pulled clear in the closing stages.

Dublin's incredible squad strength enabled them to bring on Brian Howard to midfield at half-time with the introductions of the likes of Paul Mannion and Colm Basquel in the second period making a difference.

In contrast, Mayo's bench didn't have anything like that impact with the half-time loss of influential wing-back Paddy Durcan because of injury a huge blow for James Horan's side.

Mayo will look back on dropping the ball the ball into Stephen Cluxton's hands on half a dozen occasions with weak shots which ensured quick turnovers as their run of All-Ireland Final defeats since their last triumph 69 years ago reached 10.

Mayo unable to exploit McDaid's black card

But while the conceding two goals in the first half when they were well in the game, the crucial period of the contest was after half-time as they were unable to exploit their man advantage with the decision to use Durcan's replacement Michael Plunkett as a sweeper appearing an overly cautious call which seemed to see them lose momentum as Dublin began to take control.

However in the final analysis, Mayo managed only one point from play in the second half as they had to rely on Cillian O'Connor's frees which is not a statistic that is going to land All-Ireland Football Championship success.

Dublin's sixth straight title will only increase the debate about the advantage which the county's resources - including the capital city's population - gives them.

In truth, the Dubs didn't need to be close to their optimum form to subdue probably the country's second or possibly third best side and that reality is something Croke Park bosses may have to reflect on in the coming weeks and months when resources are being allocated to their units around the Emerald Isle.

As in last year's semi-final clash between the sides, Mayo's best moments came in the first period as they recovered impressive from Rock's goal after only 14 seconds.

James McCarthy burst straight through the heart of the Mayo defence after he himself had won the ball from the throw-in and his perfectly weight ball into Rock was palmed over David Clarke and into the net by the free-taker.

To their credit, Mayo were on terms by third minute as lively corner-back Oisin Mullin and Cillian O'Connor responded with efforts from play - either side of the Mayo free-taker's first successful placed ball strike.

Dublin fought back to lead again by three by the 11th minute - helped by two Rock frees - but Mayo then had their best spell of the match as they notched five unanswered scores with lively youngster Ryan O'Donoghue and Conor Loftus on target in addition to three more O'Connor points.

Cillian O'Connor hit nine points for Mayo but lacked support in attack

O'Callaghan goal ends Mayo's purple patch

But from two up, Mayo were suddenly in arrears again in the 23rd minute as O'Callaghan palmed past David Clarke after his give and go with Niall Scully.

Mayo got back on term in the 30th minute after O'Donoghue's second point but despite a first half of much promise, still found themselves two down at the break following points from John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Kilkenny's second-half display was to prove crucial for the Dubs as he added two further efforts from play and was at his quarter-backing best in directing the champions.

After going three down after 41, Mayo hit three unanswered points to draw level by the 50th minute as a soft free for a Jonny Cooper tackle on Lee Keegan came after referee David Coldrick had missed an earlier Michael Fitzsimons hit on the Mayo man from a mistimed attempted shoulder.

But Mayo were starting to run out of gas as Dublin, helped by the arrival of Howard, Mannion and Basquel, started to run the Connacht champions ragged.

Replacements Howard and Mannion were among the scorers in a sequence of five unanswered points in 13 minutes.

Mayo substitute Stephen Coen's 64th score was their first point from play over 30 minutes but it was just to prove their final score as Kilkenny immediately re-established Dublin's five-point lead before the champions passed the ball around at will for much of the closing stages.