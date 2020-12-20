Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

It was the third year in a row that Dublin and Cork have met in the competition

Dublin came from three points down at half-time to defeat Cork 1-10 to 1-5 at Croke Park and secure their fourth All-Ireland senior football title in a row.

A penalty goal and two points from Carla Rowe early in the second half turned the game in the Dubs' favour as they went on to win by five points.

A well-taken Aine O'Sullivan goal after three minutes had put Cork in the ascendancy early on.

Dublin women's win follows the men's side lifting the title on Saturday.

More to follow.