The GAA was able to complete the 2019 season in December but inter-county players are not allowed to train collectively at the moment following the introduction of the highest level Covid-19 restrictions

The GAA has emphasised that inter-county squads are not allowed to train collectively until 15 January and that this date could possibly be extended.

On Friday, the GAA issued "advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice".

Restrictions in both Irish jurisdictions mean only individual club training is allowed at the moment.

GAA club grounds must remain closed with collective training not permitted.

"At inter-county level, it remains the case that collective training for senior inter-county panels may only recommence from 15 January," said the GAA.

"However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review.

"For the moment senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms and no training is currently permitted for any other panels such as Under-20 or Minor."