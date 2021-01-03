Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lacey (left) works as a lecturer at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Karl Lacey has left Declan Bonner's Donegal football management team for family and work reasons.

The Four Masters clubman has been part of the backroom team since Bonner's appointment in 2017.

The 2012 Footballer of the Year works as a lecturer at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT).

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford and ex-Donegal midfielder Paul McGonigle have been the other members of the management team.

McGonigle has been there during all of Bonner's reign while Rochford joined the management team in late 2018.