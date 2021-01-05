Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GAA was able to complete the 2019 season in December but inter-county players are not allowed to train collectively at the moment following the introduction of the highest level Covid-19 restrictions

The GAA is continuing to deliberate on whether to delay when inter-county training can resume - a move which could see the National Leagues start dates being put back.

Last week, the GAA emphasised that inter-county squads could not train collectively until 15 January and that this date could possibly be extended.

This week's surge in positive Covid-19 cases around Ireland has brought the issue into even sharper focus and a further detail to inter-county training could be in the offing.

The Football and Hurling Leagues are scheduled to resume in late February - a month after the competitions usually get under way.

The GAA has already announced a change of format for this season's Football League which will see North and South Sections in all four divisions in order to lessen travel for teams plus a reduced number of round-robin games.

The GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group are scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss the current Coronavirus situation but it's possible Croke Park could make an announcement on further delays to inter-county training, and the start of the Leagues in advance of that.

Last Friday, the GAA issued "advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice".

Restrictions in both Irish jurisdictions mean only individual club training is allowed at the moment.

GAA club grounds must remain closed with collective training not permitted.

"At inter-county level, it remains the case that collective training for senior inter-county panels may only recommence from 15 January," said the GAA.

"However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review.

"For the moment senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms and no training is currently permitted for any other panels such as Under-20 or Minor."