Kyle Coney and Aidan McCrory made over 180 combined appearances for Tyrone

Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will be without the services of Aidan McCrory and Kyle Coney after the pair retired from inter-county duty.

Defender McCrory broke into the Tyrone senior panel in 2011 and started in the county's Ulster Championship triumphs in 2016 and 2017.

Coney led the Red Hands to All-Ireland minor success in 2008 and made his senior bow the following year.

The forward had a brief stint in Aussie Rules Football with the Sydney Swans.

Errigal Ciaran man McCrory was a reliable servant under Mickey Harte. He made 120 Tyrone appearances and was involved in the panel for the county's All-Ireland final defeat by Dublin in 2018.

Ardboe forward Coney had a 12-week stint in Australia with the Swans after winning the minor All-Ireland before making the first of his 65 Tyrone appearances in 2009.

He was part of two Ulster winning campaigns for Tyrone in 2009 and 2010. The Gaelic Players' Assosiation said Coney would be "remembered fondly" for his man-of-the-match display in the 2008 All-Ireland minor final replay.

"We would like to wish Kyle the very best in his future goals and challenges, outside of Inter-County GAA," read the GPA's statement.