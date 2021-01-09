Damian Casey (left) says the Tyrone hurlers are "not getting a fair crack of the whip" from the county board

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has expressed exasperation that the county team still remains without a manager.

Mattie Lennon's three-year term as boss after the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final defeat by Donegal on 14 November.

County chairman Michael Kerr says Covid-19 has contributed to the delay but that a new man will be in place by the time inter-county training resumes.

However, this is not cutting any ice with Casey who says the squad has been "let down" by the county board.

In a tweet the Dungannon forward wrote: "Are @TyroneGAALive hurlers the only county team in the country who haven't got a manager, for what was supposed to be one week away from collective training resuming?

Inter-county training was intended to recommence on 15 January but the GAA pushed the start date back until the end of the month due to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the island.

Tyrone football management sorted quickly

Casey told BBC Sport NI that although he understands this judgement, "that decision was only made during the week".

"We're now one week away from whenever all county trains would have been allowed to train collectively and we haven't got one single set-up in place," added Casey.

Mickey Harte stepped down as Tyrone football boss the day before Lennon's final game in charge of the hurlers and the new Red Hand county football manager team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher was installed within 12 days.

"I don't like being compared to the footballers but in a way, you have to be compared to them because they're the benchmark," said former county captain Casey.

"I've no gripe with them boys getting whatever they get, all I ask for from a hurling point of view is a fair crack at the whip.

"I know we can't train collectively at the minute because of Covid, but a manager has to come in to get a squad, get his backroom team and get plans in place to get the thing off the ground."

Casey says Mattie Lennon left the team because of a dispute with the county board during his second spell in charge but was coaxed back after the players met county officials

Delays to expenses among 'ongoing issues'

Casey added that issues with Tyrone GAA have been ongoing over the years, noting that some had caused Lennon to leave the team last year before a National League match against Louth, only returning after players met the county board to discuss a resolution.

"Three players had to meet the county board on a Friday night before a league game to try and get those issues resolved," recalled the 27-year-old.

"We were promised they would be resolved, and I know that at this present moment some of those things still haven't been sorted."

According to the Eoghan Ruadh clubman, issues the hurlers have had to deal with include delays in receiving expenses and gear plus a lack of access to the same amenities as the footballers.

"There's a changing room [at Tyrone's Garvaghey training ground] that the footballers use most of the time, that has hot and cold baths for recovery.

"I couldn't tell you the last time we were allowed into that main changing room."

'We succeeded when county board backed us'

Lennon returned to coach the Tyrone hurlers in 2017 after being on board with the county in 2014 and 2015 when they earned back-to-back league titles and the Nicky Rackard Cup.

"Our best years were 2014 and 2015," added Casey.

"It's no surprise to me that we were backed by the county board in those years and they were brilliant years for Tyrone hurling.

"Is it any coincidence that Tyrone got to Croke Park and won the Nicky Rackard then? That was unheard of for Tyrone hurling. In 2009 and 2012 we won a Lory Meagher but that was the level Tyrone was always playing at."

Current Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that the county's hurlers will "have a new manager and will be well prepared" for the new season, adding that Covid-19 had been among the issues which has delayed an appointment up to this point.