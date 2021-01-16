Niamh McEvoy (centre) helped Dublin secure a fourth consecutive All-Ireland crown in December

Niamh McEvoy has had little time to rest.

Less than a month after helping Dublin secure their fourth successive All-Ireland title, the 30-year-old is preparing to have another crack at life Down Under.

Her first was, of course, interrupted by the pandemic. In March, with the world locking down and the 2020 AFL Women's season cancelled, McEvoy left her Melbourne teammates and returned home.

The upside to a curtailed rookie year Australia was another season with the Dubs, which culminated in McEvoy getting her hands on the Brendan Martin Cup for the fourth time by beating Cork in the behind-closed-doors All-Ireland decider on 20 December.

And now, having quickly reset her focus to Australian Rules, the Malahide native hopes to reassert herself in the Melbourne squad after using last year to adjust to the difference between gaelic football and Australian Rules.

"It's massive," McEvoy told Sportsound.

"I didn't realise it would be as big an adjustment as it was in the first year, but after a couple of weeks, my teammates and I just had to get over the fact that I wasn't going to say things the same way.

"I remember saying 'put it over the bar', but there's no bar to put it over because the posts are just horizontal.

"The sideline is called the boundary and the pitch is the oval, so it's not a pitch, as I get told every week."

McEvoy played five times for Melbourne before the 2020 AFLW season's cancellation in March

Moving to Melbourne was obviously a significant change. After 15 years of playing football, McEvoy had established herself as a leader within the Dublin panel.

However, the 2019 All-Star winner has, alongside Dublin and Melbourne teammate Sinead Goldrick, been forced to adapt to a "different dynamic" in the latter's dressing room.

"We would consider ourselves leaders within the Dublin group," said McEvoy.

"But we found ourselves at the opposite end at Melbourne, and it was even more challenging as we didn't know the rules.

"But I think Melbourne have been incredible. They essentially gave Sinead and myself a coach for last year and he was phenomenal.

"He would pull us aside and explain why certain things happened.

"A quick explanation for a drill probably wasn't good enough for us to understand because we didn't know the jargon, so I do think Melbourne have been great in trying to make us as comfortable as possible."

'They were getting up in the middle of the night to watch us with Dublin'

Even though her rookie season in the AFLW was cut short, McEvoy feels that she is much more prepared for the upcoming campaign on the back of the support and guidance Melbourne provided during 2020.

Armed with a bolstered knowledge on the rules, McEvoy and Goldrick will look to help Dublin's Lauren Magee, who has joined Melbourne ahead of this season.

"I feel as though I have much more knowledge than I did going into last year, so I'm really looking forward to getting back.

"Obviously, it's Lauren's first year so I think it's a benefit to her that myself and Sinead were here last year.

Goldrick (left) and McEvoy (right) will help Lauren Magee adapt to the AFLW

"We can try to help her as much as we can because some of the questions we had to ask last year were embarrassing.

"Our teammates and the management were so good that we didn't need to be embarrassed, but when you know so little it's obviously a vulnerable place.

"But our teammates have been so great. They were getting up in the middle of the night to watch our Dublin matches and they sent over a video that was shown in Croke Park, and it was so nice to look up on the big screen and see that.

"We're just really lucky with the club that has chosen us."