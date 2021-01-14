Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Newry-based Poacher will have a 210-mile round trip to get to and from Roscommon

Down native and former Carlow coach Steven Poacher has joined Roscommon's football management team for the 2021 season.

Poacher has vast coaching experience at club and college level.

He spent three years with Carlow where he enjoyed impressive progression with promotion and a Leinster semi-final.

"I am delighted to welcome Steven on board and we look forward to working with him," said Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham.

Poacher lives in Newry which will mean a 210-mile return journey to and from Roscommon.

Roscommon are scheduled to be in action in the new Division One South section along with Dublin, Kerry and Galway in late February after earning promotion along with Armagh from Division Two last year.

After securing Division One Football in late October, Roscommon were beaten 1-16 to 0-13 by eventual All-Ireland Finalists Mayo in the Connacht semi-finals two weeks later.