McShane underwent surgery in mid March a couple of weeks after sustaining a serious ankle injury against Galway in Tuam

Cathal McShane says he is convinced Tyrone can win the All-Ireland Football title despite the view that Dublin's sixth successive title showed that they are only increasing their dominance.

McShane hopes he is in the final stages of his battle to regain fitness from his serious ankle injury.

Minus McShane, Tyrone exited early on in the 2020 championship but his belief in the squad is undiminished.

"100%. I definitely feel that way," says McShane of his faith in the team.

The Owen Roes club-man says he was sad to see Mickey Harte's departure from the Tyrone job in late November and that he will "always remain grateful" to the Ballygawley man for giving him his Red Hand senior debut and "putting so much faith in me".

But by the same token, his regard for new joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher is palpable having worked with the duo when they and Peter Canavan led Tyrone to the 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 title.

'A few coming togethers with Dooher'

McShane firmly believes that Harte's Tyrone side weren't as far away from achieving gaelic football's ultimate prize over the last couple of years as some people would contend.

"Against Kerry in 2019 (in the All-Ireland semi-final) we were leading at half-time by three or four points and in a really good position but a couple of things didn't go our way in the second half and we didn't get through.

"That would have been another All-Ireland Final against Dublin after they beat us in 2018. I feel if we would have got over Kerry that time it would have been a good chance to learn from the 2018 final and push on."

McShane is among several members of the Red Hand senior squad who played on the successful under-21 side in 2015 and says he has "excellent memories" of working with the new management duo.

He laughs that he even had "a few battles on the field" with Dooher, who hails from the neighbouring club of Clann na nGael.

"It was always good to play against Brian. I didn't know after the game whether we would be still speaking or not. We had a few coming togethers," jokes McShane.

"He's very passionate when he's playing and he's no different now when he's on the sideline.

"I saw that first hand with the under-21s. He's a man that you can speak to in terms of his experience - if it's a few words before a game or maybe it's on the training field.

"I've had a great relationship with both of them and I can't wait to just get back fully fit and resume playing under both of them hopefully."

Cathal McShane has not played since sustaining a serious ankle injury in the league game against Galway in Tuam last February

Donnelly 'a big Tyrone man'

McShane says Peter Donnelly's involvement was also important to Tyrone's under-21 triumph six years ago and he has returned to the strength and conditioning role that he previously undertook during Harte's reign.

"Peter is a big Tyrone man. I've played with him and I remember with Peter back in the under-21s and he said 'if we really nail things here, we will win the All-Ireland this year' and we did.

"His work was first class. He has a really good relationship with all the players in terms of knowing them over the years, knowing what they are about and getting the best out of them."

As regards the timeline for his return, McShane admits a possible delay to the scheduled start of the Football League in late February could work to his advantage.

After sustaining his serious ankle injury in late February in Tuam, only a few weeks after turning down a contract offer from AFL club Adelaide Crows following his trial down under, McShane underwent surgery in mid-March and still wasn't ready to play when the inter-county game resumed in the autumn.

"From my end, I'm just working hard to try and get myself as fit as possible.

"I would like to measure where I'm at and I know I won't be able to do that until I get into a team environment.

"I would like to think that I'm mightn't be too far away but time will tell."