Cavan's earned the county's first Ulster Football title since 1997 when they shocked Donegal in the decider last November

The GAA's provincial championship draws scheduled to take place next week will be delayed until March because of the effects of Covid-19.

No new date has been set for the four football and two hurling draws but they will not take place for at least a number of weeks.

It remains unclear when collective inter-county training will resume.

Training was scheduled to restart on 15 January but this plan had to be aborted following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A further announcement is expected on that issue early this week but at this stage, there appears no prospects of the Football and Hurling Leagues beginning before mid-March at the earlier.

The competitions were scheduled to start on the final weekend of February.

Cavan were shock winners of last year's Ulster title and they and Monaghan will both avoid the preliminary round this season after featuring in the provincial opener last October.