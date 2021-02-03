Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Tally was handed the 12-week ban for overseeing a Down get-together in early January

Down football manager Paddy Tally is to appeal against the 12-week sideline ban imposed on him following an alleged squad breach of the GAA's current ban on training because of the pandemic.

A Down GAA spokesman confirmed the county has lodged an appeal against Tally's lengthy suspension.

Down have accepted the further sanction which will see them forfeiting home advance for one Football League game.

Tally was founded to have breached the GAA's Rule 7.2.

This involves behaviour deemed to have discredited the association.

"We received official notification of twin sanctions from Croke Park on Monday 1 February," the Down GAA spokesman confirmed to the BBC on Wednesday evening.

"In addition to our county manager's proposed 12-week ban we were also informed we would forfeit home advantage in our opening game of the National League.

"We have decided to accept the latter sanction but today lodged an appeal with Croke Park against the manager's sideline ban."

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has also been handed a proposed 12-week ban after he was founded to have conducted a training session with his squad at Youghal Beach

On January 7, following information from a member of the public, the PSNI was called to a gathering of the Down squad at Abbey CBS in Newry.

A police spokesperson later confirmed no lockdown protocols had been broken and that no action was taken.

However after investigating the matter Croke Park found that the GAA directive which expressly made clear that teams could not train collectively during this period had been breached.

The manager's appeal is expected to be heard next week, with the 12-week sanction only due to come into effect when GAA inter-county training officially resumes.

If the ban is upheld, it could mean the manager sitting out Down's entire Football League Division Two campaign and potentially also the county's Ulster Championship opener.

The loss of home advantage for their first scheduled Division Two game at Pairc Esler comes under rule 6.45 which prevents collective training during a specified time frame, and that match will now take place at a neutral venue.

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy was also handed a proposed 12-week ban after the GAA deemed that a training session at Youghal Beach had also breached the current rules while the Rebel County must also forfeit home advantage for one Division Two game.