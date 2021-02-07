Eamon McGee (left) and his brother Neil (right) helped Donegal win the 2012 All-Ireland Football title

Former Donegal footballer Eamon McGee fears the Covid-19 pandemic could result in the GAA losing out on a "generation of players".

The 2012 All-Ireland winner accepts the GAA has to be cautious about re-opening too early but says the hiatus could hit the sport into the future.

"In terms of this generation are we going to lose out on players in the GAA?" said the Gaoth Dobhair club-man.

"Who is going to get the step ahead? Is it soccer or rugby?

"The PlayStation could be the biggest winner of this whole thing where young kids are saying 'this is a handy one for me, I think I'll stick with this'.

"The longer they are sitting on the couch and away from that competitive training and that whole routine, the harder it is to get back into it.

"With kids, once you lose that window, it's very, very hard to get them back."

McGee says the seeds of his love for the GAA were sown by trips to places like Clones on Ulster Final day

'I remember going to Clones as a young lad'

The Gweedore man says his love for the GAA was fostered by trips to places like Clones and MacCumhaill Park for matches when he was a child and he is concerned potential GAA recruits of the future are now missing out on this experience.

"I remember going to Clones as a young lad. That's where the seeds are planted or going to MacCumhaill Park for an Ulster Championship game.

"You're walking up that hill (at Clones) and you have the smells and the atmosphere.

"That's when young people boys and girls decide 'this is what I want. This is why I'll pick gaelic over soccer and rugby'."

But why the articulate McGee is worried about the GAA missing out on a potential generation of players, he says that the association cannot afford to start up prematurely and then have to lock down once more.

"We just have to be patient. The end line is in sight in this whole thing.

"For me the worst thing and the most disheartening thing is for us to start up too soon and having to pull the plug again."

McGee says Donegal feel "they have a lot to right" after their shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan last November

McGee hopeful leagues will start in late March

McGee is hopeful that the National League could start as hinted by Croke Park in late March if the current downward trend of Covid-19 cases continues amid vaccines being rolled out.

"The window doesn't have to be that big once we get the green light. They can start training for a few weeks and then be prepared to play.

"Most of the counties are doing their S&C (in terms of players doing work on their own) and whatever they have to do to get ready."

McGee feels a late March start to the League could enable the GAA to stick reasonably closely to its planned inter-county timetable which would see the All-Ireland Senior Finals being played in mid to late July.

"If we can get going at the end of March, I don't think there's going to be too much tweaking.

"But if we have to go into another lockdown and the inter-county stuff doesn't start, we'll have to radically restructure it and that would be make it tough to fit in everything."

In terms of his own county's prospects for the 2021, McGee says Declan Bonner's side "feel they have a lot to right" after their shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan in November.

"They know they didn't do themselves justice in the Ulster Final and that there was more in them," said McGee, whose brother Neil is still part of Declan Bonner's panel.

"There was an awful lot of talk about Donegal putting it up to Dublin.

"In sport, a lot of the time you don't get to right that wrong but hopefully it works out and they do get that opportunity to go against Dublin but it's not going to be handed to them."