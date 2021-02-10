Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Tally was handed a proposed 12-week ban for overseeing a Down get-together in early January

Down football boss Paddy Tally's proposed 12-week ban for breaching the GAA's Covid-19 protocols has been reduced to eight weeks.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee heard Tally's case on Tuesday evening and took the decision to hand the Down manager a two-month ban.

Tally is expected to exercise his option of appealing against that ban.

A plus for Tally is that his ban is immediate from Tuesday's meeting which means it will expire on 5 April.

It was previously thought that the ban would only start when inter-county training resumed.

Down had already accepted the further sanction which will see them forfeiting home advance for one Football League game.

Tally was founded to have breached the GAA's Rule 7.2e which involves behaviour deemed to have discredited the association.

On January 7, following information from a member of the public, the PSNI was called to a gathering of the Down squad at Abbey CBS in Newry.

A police spokesperson later confirmed no lockdown protocols had been broken and that no action was taken.

However after investigating the matter Croke Park decided that the GAA directive which expressly made clear that teams could not train collectively during this period had been breached.

If the proposed 12-ban had remained in placed, it could have meant the manager not being in the Down dugout for the entire Football League Division Two campaign and potentially also the county's Ulster Championship opener.

The loss of home advantage for their first scheduled Division Two game at Pairc Esler comes under rule 6.45 which prevents collective training during a specified time frame, and that match will now take place at a neutral venue.

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy was also handed a proposed 12-week ban after the GAA deemed that a training session at Youghal Beach had also breached the current rules while the Rebel County must also forfeit home advantage for one Division Two game.

McCarthy and the Cork county board are expected to appeal against both sanctions.