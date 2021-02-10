Senior inter-county sides had been instructed by the GAA not to train

The GAA has revealed that no on-field activity is now expected until at least Easter, causing likely disruption to the proposed 2021 fixtures calendar.

The Irish Government clarified on Wednesday that inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

A GAA note to county board committees on Wednesday confirmed the development.

It had been hoped that a return to training would enable the National League to commence in late March.

Easter Sunday falls on 4 April so it is now likely that the GAA's schedule for the year, which included the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals being held in mid-July, will have to be revamped.

The GAA's note to counties added: "It was also clear that there will not be any change to this position post-March 5th when the restrictions currently in place are reviewed."

Regulations had previously considered inter-county Gaelic games elite sport, alongside others such as professional soccer and rugby.

This allowed the All-Ireland Championship to be played between October and December last year.

The news was delivered at the GAA's Covid Advisory Group meeting to consider the outcome of a meeting between the three Gaelic Games governing bodies (GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association) and representatives of the Government, including the Minister of State for Sport, which took place earlier this week.

The meeting was held to brief the governing bodies on the short-term prospects for a return to training and playing of games.

"It is the view of the GAA's Covid Advisory group that no on field activity will be permitted - training or games - until Easter at the earliest," the note to county boards read.

"ln the interim, it is expected that the Government will publish an updated "Living with Covid" plan and we expect that this will provide clarity on when clubs and counties are likely to be allowed return to training and games in 2021.

"It should also provide clarity on when other off-field club activities may be permitted to resume.

"It is clear that this extended delay to the planned return of the inter-county season will have knock-on effects for both the inter-county and club games programmes originally planned for 2021".

'No firm decisions on revised fixture programme'

As of yet the GAA has made no firm decisions on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised fixture programme.

"Such decisions will be a factor of how much time is made available to us, both for an inter-county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season," the GAA note read.

"While we will begin to look at contingency plans for the Master Fixtures programme, we will not be able to take definitive decisions in this context until we have a clear picture of what restrictions we are likely to be operating under at various points in the year ahead."

Despite Wednesday's announcement which the GAA acknowledged would come as a "great disappointment", the statement said the association was "certain that we will eventually have a fulfilling season at both club and county level in 2021, just as we had in 2020."