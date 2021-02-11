McConville won All-Ireland medals with Armagh and Crossmaglen and also coached his club

Former All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville is devastated and confused that no GAA activity is expected to take place until at least Easter.

The Irish Government clarified on Wednesday that inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

It had been hoped that a return to training would enable the National League to commence in late March.

"The over-riding emotion is devastation," said McConville.

"I think that feeling will reverberate across the country for GAA people. People realise why we have not gone back with haste because of the devastation caused - a lot of people have lost loved ones up and down the country.

"Some of what is going on is a necessity given that Covid has had a horrendous effect but I think there will be a huge amount of frustration as well."

BBC pundit McConville, who was an All-Ireland winner as a player with Armagh and Crossmaglen, said the news will be even harder to understand given that hurling and football championships were able to be played last year.

"The biggest part of the confusion is why we were able to play the hurling and football championships last year and GAA inter-county players were regarded as elite sportspeople, but seven weeks later it is now no longer elite sport," he continued.

Senior inter-county sides had been instructed by the GAA not to train

"There has been no notification of this until now and the lines of communication don't seem to be open between the two jurisdictions on the island. There hasn't been a lot of joined up thinking.

"The fact that the northern government was not considered in a 32-county organisation and was not involved will confuse and baffle people, especially this side of the border."

Easter Sunday falls on 4 April so it is now likely that the GAA's schedule for the year, which included the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals being held in mid-July, will have to be revamped.

McConville said it was particularly disappointing that young people have not been able to play gaelic games for such a long time, and called for this to be addressed.

"The chairman of the IOC, when asked whether the Olympic Games will go ahead in Japan, said it's not whether they will go ahead, but how we make them go ahead and make them as safe as we possibly can for everyone," he continued.

"We have to start thinking like that, whether it involves testing or whatever.

"There has been zero connection with Covid and outdoor sport for the youth so I think we should at least try and make that happen.

"For the GAA to have a blanket ban and those young people being without their sport for four or five months - that needs to be addressed and redressed.

"It might come down to which is more important, club or inter-county and in that case the club game should go ahead, never mind finance or elite sport, we have a million participants.

"If it comes down to a decision like that we are a community organisation and the club should have precedence over the county."