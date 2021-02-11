Inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports

Irish sports minister Jack Chambers says the GAA did not show a "massive appetite" for a return in the "medium term" before the delay of this season.

The Irish Government clarified on Wednesday that inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

It had been hoped that a return to training would enable the National League to commence in late March.

The GAA does not expect a return to on-field activity until at least Easter.

"They made it clear that there was not a massive appetite to return in the medium term," Minister of State for Sport Chambers said during an interview on Today with Claire Byrne on RTE Radio 1.

Chambers also explained why inter-county GAA were no longer exempt from Level 5 exemptions, with professional football and rugby still classified as elite level sport.

"In the roadmap that was published last autumn, we gave exemptions for professional sports," he added.

"For example, the League of Ireland is a professional league. That is the distinction.

"But we do want to review the plan and how we live with Covid. That is why sport will be included in that."

The GAA confirmed on Wednesday that no on-field activity is now expected until Easter (4 April) at the earliest, meaning a likely reshape of the 2021 fixture calendar which included the All-Ireland Football and Hurling finals being held in mid-July.

In 2020, the All-Ireland Championships ran between October and December when inter-county games were classed as elite sport and therefore exempt under Level 5 restrictions.

"To be clear, the government has been very thankful to the GAA and broader sporting organisations for supporting the public health effort," added Chambers.

"I want to see the Championship this year. I want to see our young people getting back playing.

"When the GAA Championship was run off, that was done in the context of Level 5 and there was a concession outside of Level 5 framework approved by government. Once the Championship finished in December, as you know there were no fixtures scheduled at that point.

Dublin beat Mayo in the 2020 All-Ireland Football Final, which was held on 19 December

"There was also a very difficult Level 5 lockdown for the country so the regulations didn't capture that because there were no fixtures in the current schedule. The concession concluded at the end of last year.

"When you look at the context of the number of cases in January, that is why the government is revising the plan. I haven't any communication from NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) on this.

"It is a case of giving a direct answer on a concession for inter-county GAA."

The minister clarified that the GAA had not been removed from the elite category and added that he hopes to work with the Association and other sporting organisations to "provide an update in the context of the revised plan".

"We had a very positive discussion with the GAA and the other organisations. They've made it very clear they want to support the public health effort.

"We've had more Covid-19 cases in January than all of last year. It's also important to say in the broader context of the Return to Sport, as the Taoiseach said this morning, in the next two weeks.

"There was no decision taken to remove the GAA from the elite category. It's a case of giving clarity on the regulations as they currently stand. It wasn't a case of removing, it was a case of giving clarity.

"What I'm seeking to do is work with the GAA and other sporting organisations to provide an update in the context of the revised plan and hopefully we can give certainty on the timeline for the broader return to sport."