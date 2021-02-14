Antrim were beaten by Cavan in last year's Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Antrim football manager Enda McGinley has criticised the Irish government's decision not to include inter-county GAA as an elite sport.

No GAA activity is expected to take place until at least Easter as a result of the move, which was taken in relation to Covid restrictions.

"From an ex-player and current manager point of view it's annoyed me," said the three-time All-Ireland winner.

"While its not a professional sport it is an elite sport."

"As someone said the GAA might not be professional but in terms of how the county teams prepare, the effort that goes into it, the technology that goes into it and the demands that are placed on the players in terms of preparation are elite - their mindset has to be elite to even get near competing at that level," added the former Tyrone midfielder.

"For me it was an unfortunate discussion point, unnecessarily raised in the last week - it has been a complete hit from left-field."

Testing unlikely

McGinley believes regular testing for Covid, similar to Pro14 rugby and Irish Premiership soccer, is not a realistic possibility because of financial restraints.

The former Swatragh club boss was appointed Saffrons manager in November and is preparing the team for his first games in charge in the National League.

It had been hoped that a return to training would enable the the league to commence in late March.

Easter Sunday falls on 4 April so it is now likely that the GAA's schedule for the year, which included the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals being held in mid-July, will have to be revamped.

"It's a major hit to all counties - the players were building themselves up for what was going to be a very short turnaround, a four-week preparation phase and for ourselves a new panel to try to put together and four weeks to put a team together," said McGinley.

"Four weeks is a laughable amount of time to do that in. We were trying to get a lot of things in place and suddenly it was taken away without any timeframe put in place.

"Our plans have been readjusted three times in the last three weeks. It's very difficult to deal with and not an ideal situation.

"Do I think that inter-county GAA teams could safely, with regards to Covid, be operating right now - I absolutely think that's the case. Do I think we could play the league safely right now - absolutely. But the authorities think otherwise.

"But you just have to get on with things the best you can - you have to roll with the punches and we've learnt as a society we have to be flexible in terms of Covid."