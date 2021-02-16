Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA director general described 2020 as a "very grim" year

Reflecting on an unprecedented year, Tom Ryan, the GAA's director general, described 2020 as "very grim."

He was right - and this feels like a big moment for the GAA.

Overall revenue was 118m euro in 2019. In 2020, it was 50m - a loss of 68million euros. Colossal.

There is so much more. A deficit of 34.1m and plans to refurbish Croke Park to the tune of 70m are on ice.

Scoff whatever way you like about premium levels and corporate boxes- in 2019, the GAA made 33.5m from this area alone. In 2020, it was less than five million.

There was one stat that really struck me. The largest contributor to the GAA in 2020 was the Irish government. It accounted for 59% of all GAA income.

"We will be dependant again on external assistance from the Irish government," Ryan wrote in his annual report.

The stadium has contributed 117m over the past 15 years to the GAA. In 2020, that contribution was zero.

Impact

Let's start with Casement Park. The GAA on Tuesday said it is committed to providing the £15m towards the project.

The feeling from Croke Park was that figure could be provided towards the end of the project. What if it's needed at the start? The GAA was approved for a 35m euro loan for the Croke Park refurb. Don't rule out a loan, although unlikely.

The key, however, is that they're still committed to backing the project - and on a day when you announce a loss in revenue of 68m, it's good news for Ulster and Antrim supporters.

Who pays for the rest is really the question. The original cost for Casement was £77.5m. The stadium, on latest estimates, will cost £33m extra.

The GAA says it is not paying more, and on Tuesday's evidence any meaningful extra contribution looks difficult.

The GAA said it is committed to providing £15m towards the Casement Park redevelopment project

Club and county redevelopments

The report said "all grant aid from central council has been put on hold, and will remain on hold for the foreseeable future."

While still backing capital projects in Louth, Meath and Kildare this will be tricky for an association trying to haul itself out of the current dire landscape.

GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan said "the 2021 financial report could be similar to 2020." As for clubs, there will be little help centrally for that extra bit of cash - in the short term, at least.

One positive is that only half of the county boards are in debt, but it will be a real challenge for counties moving further into 2021 to prevent that number from increasing, particularly given most of the championship action took place after the 31 October cut-off point for financial accounts.

Vaccine rollout this side of the border is much better, but Ryan reiterated he doesn't want Ulster teams back playing before everyone else.

I think Ulster teams will accept they can't play games if other provinces are in lockdown - but what about training?

If the bulk of the population is vaccinated, and the executive allows training, but the GAA doesn't? Well, that could be tricky.

One piece of good news, if there are fans at games this year, the GAA is not planning to increase ticket prices.