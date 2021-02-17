Tyrone hurlers have been 'punching below their weight' - new boss McShane

McShane will balance his role with Tyrone with his club job at Slaughtneil

New Tyrone hurling manager Michael McShane says his belief that the county should be "playing at a higher level" attracted him to the position.

McShane succeeded Mattie Lennon as Red Hands boss on a three-year term in January.

"Tyrone should be playing at a higher level than what they are," said Ballycastle native McShane.

"That's no slight on anyone who went before me or any players who were there before the guys that are there now."

He added: "I just believe that they've been punching below their weight."

McShane has enjoyed huge success at club level with Slaughtneil, leading the Derry club to three Ulster Club Senior Hurling Championship titles.

He noted that the GAA's proposed split season this year was an extra incentive for taking on the 'new challenge' at inter-county, as he still plans on "getting heavily involved with Slaughtneil."

Although he hasn't had the chance to meet his Tyrone players, he has drawn up a squad and added fellow Ballycastle coach Stephen McGarry and Lurgan strength specialist Tommy Stevenson to his backroom team.

"Stephen has the same sort of ethos about hurling as I have, so we should bounce off each other the very best," added McShane.

"Tommy's a fantastic strength and conditioning coach, a fantastic physical trainer. He's a great motivator and he's also been with Tyrone before so there's a bit of continuity there as well."

Inter-county delay 'disappointing and frustrating'

The GAA announced earlier this month that inter-county activity will be again postponed until at least Easter, as the Irish government stated it is no longer covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

McShane said the news was "disappointing" but provides an "opportunity" for his players to work on the individual fitness plans he has given them.

"I haven't got to meet the lads in person yet, which is very frustrating for someone taking over a team for the first time, but I've explained to them and they all understand that this is just the life we're living at the minute.

"I'm a great believer that you can control the controllables, and this is out of our control.

"When the time comes when we're all allowed back on the pitch together, I imagine that every man should be not hungry, but ravenous to get the stick on the ball and get at it. So we've that to look forward to."

'Why can Tyrone not go and win at everything?'

McShane was appointed two weeks after Tyrone hurler Damian Casey criticised the county board on Twitter for the delay in choosing Lennon's successor.

The Tyrone county board said that Covid-19 had contributed to the delay.

Addressing Casey's comments, McShane said he "understands the frustration" which the comments "were born out of" but maintains that he hasn't been looking back and currently feels "encouraged" by the county board.

"The issues that were put out there by Damian and a few of the players are not big issues that can't be resolved.

"As I said to a few of the players when I spoke to them, let's not look back at what's happened in the past. Let's look forward and see, what can we do?

McShane has led Slaughtneil to three Ulster hurling titles

"I'm under no illusions. Hurling is the second (if it's even that) in the priority list in Tyrone. Tyrone is a big football county, they're playing at the highest level and they have ambitions to win the Sam Maguire and football is a bigger sport by a long way than hurling is.

"But it doesn't mean the two can't exist. There's no reason why people in Tyrone cannot share success with football and hurling, and camogie and ladies' football. Why can they not go and win at everything?

"My communications with the country board so far tell me that that's what they want too.

"I'm looking forward to that and I don't see any reason why Tyrone can't win Sam Maguires and Nicky Rackards in Division 3 hurling, which is what my current project is."

With his concerns having been addressed, Casey said he is "very much looking forward" to working under McShane.

"You can tell he's a very, very passionate hurling man," said the Eoghan Ruadh All-Star.

"He's a massive amount of experience. If we can get even half the success he's had with Slaughtneil we'd be doing all right."